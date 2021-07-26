Pakistani army: Afghan soldiers flee attack, cross border

KATHY GANNON
·2 min read

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Dozens of Afghan soldiers slipped across the border into northwestern Pakistan, the Pakistani army said Monday. The Afghan troops were fleeing after their border post was overrun, apparently by the Taliban.

The statement said a total of 46 members of the Afghan forces, including five officers, crossed the border late Sunday near the Pakistani border town of Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The Afghan “soldiers have been provided food, shelter and necessary medical care as per established military norms," the Pakistani army said, adding that it had informed Afghan authorities of the development.

There was no immediate response from Kabul and no information about the fighting on the Afghan side of the border.

The Taliban have swiftly captured territory in recent weeks in Afghanistan, and seized strategic border crossings with several neighboring countries. They are also threatening a number of provincial capitals — advances that come as the last U.S. and NATO soldiers complete their final withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The insurgents are said to now control about half of Afghanistan’s 419 district centers. The rapid fall of districts and the seemingly disheartened response by Afghan government forces have prompted U.S.-allied warlords to resurrect militias with a violent history.

For many Afghans weary of more than four decades of wars and conflict, fears are rising of another brutal civil war as American and NATO troops leave the country.

Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan — long fraught with suspicion and deep mistrust — deteriorated further when the Taliban overran the Afghan border town of Spin Boldak earlier this month. Taliban fighters at the time were seen receiving medical treatment in a Pakistani hospital in the town of Chaman, across the border from Spin Boldak.

Kabul accused Islamabad of providing sanctuary to the Taliban as Afghan forces battle to retake Spin Boldak. The U.S. last week carried out airstrikes in support of Afghan troops in the southern city of Kandahar, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) west of Spin Boldak.

Also this month, Kabul recalled its ambassador and other diplomats from Islamabad after the 26-year-old daughter of Afghanistan's ambassador was brutally attacked in the Pakistani capital. Pakistan still hosts about 2 million Afghans as refugees from decades of war in their homeland.

The Taliban surge gained speed after President Joe Biden announced in mid-April that the last American and NATO troops would soon leave Afghanistan. The 2,500-3,500 American soldiers and 7,000 NATO allies have mostly left the country at this point, with the few remaining soldiers to be gone by Aug. 31.

Pakistan has dismissed allegations of aiding the Taliban, and points out that it succeeded in pressuring the insurgents into peace talks last year. For its part, Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of harboring the Pakistani Taliban, a militant group separate from the Afghan Taliban that has stepped up attacks on the Pakistani military.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fauci says US headed in 'wrong direction' on coronavirus

    “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.” Also, booster shots may be suggested for people with suppressed immune systems who have been vaccinated, Fauci said. Fauci said those local rules are compatible with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation that the vaccinated do not need to wear masks in public.

  • India to miss end-July vaccination target as Bharat Biotech lags

    India will miss a target to administer over a half billion COVID-19 vaccine doses by the end of the month as Bharat Biotech - maker of its only approved homegrown shot - struggles to boost output, an analysis of government data showed on Monday. India has undertaken one of the world's largest vaccination drives and has so far distributed some 430 million doses - more than any country except China, but less than many countries relative to its population. The government said in May it would make 516 million shots available by the end of July.

  • UN: Women, children casualties on the rise in Afghanistan

    More women and children were killed and wounded in Afghanistan in the first half of 2021 than in the first six months of any year since the United Nations began systematically keeping count in 2009, a U.N. report said Monday. The war-torn country saw a 47% increase in the number of all civilians killed and wounded in violence across Afghanistan in the first six months of the year, compared to the same period last year, according to the report. “I implore the Taliban and Afghan leaders to take heed of the conflict’s grim and chilling trajectory and its devastating impact on civilians," said Deborah Lyons, the U.N. secretary-general’s special representative for Afghanistan.

  • U.S offers air support to Afghan forces amid attacks

    The United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as the U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan.The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent weeks, taking rural districts and surrounding provincial capitals, after U.S. President Joe Biden said in April U.S. troops would be withdrawn by September, ending a 20-year foreign military presence."The United States has increased airstrikes in support of Afghan forces over the last several days and we're prepared to continue this heightened level of support in the coming weeks if the Taliban continue their attacks," U.S. Marine General Kenneth McKenzie told a news conference in Kabul.McKenzie, who leads U.S. Central Command, which controls U.S. forces for a region that includes Afghanistan, declined to say whether U.S. forces would continue airstrikes after the end of their military mission on August 31.

  • U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops

    The U.S. may be withdrawing its troops from Afghanitan, but on Sunday it said it would continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attacks from the Taliban.U.S. Marine General Kenneth McKenzie spoke at a news conference in the capital Kabul. "The United States has increased air strikes in the support of Afghan forces over the last several days, and we are prepared to continue this heightened level of support in the coming weeks, if the Taliban continue their attacks. "The Taliban has ramped up its offensive in recent weeks and gained more ground in both cities and rural districts.The U.N. on Monday reported that nearly 2,400 Afghan civilians were killed or injured in May and June.It's the highest for those two months since records started in 2009. All this comes after U.S. President Joe Biden said in April, U.S. troops will be completely withdrawn by September.That will put an end to two decades of foreign military presence there. McKenzie did not say whether U.S. forces would continue airstrikes after the end of their military mission on August 31. He did however say that a Taliban victory was not inevitable. "There're gonna be hard days ahead, but there is a path that can lead us to a political solution to this war."Almost a year of peace talks between Afghanistan's government and the Taliban have had little effect on the war. And after a lull over a Muslim holiday this week, McKenzie said there would likely be a rise in violence.

  • Shocking video shows firefighters in California ride through blazing flames during Tamarack wildfire

    The UC Davis Fire Department responded to a housing development on the California-Nevada border this week amid the ongoing Tamarack Fire.

  • The Costly Divorces of Country Music Stars

    Perhaps the fact that so many country music songs are ballads about breakups is related to the fact that a lot of country music stars have run into their own troubles with marriage. While celebrities,...

  • After multiple delays, help to homeless Kansas Citians is finally on the way

    At last, some action. A village of 200 tiny shelters will help get people off the streets. | Editorial

  • What a reaction! Aussie coach erupts after Titmus gold medal

    Ariarne Titmus was thrilled with her victory over Katie Ledecky. The Terminator's coach was even more excited. In the stands at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Dean Boxall yanked off his mandatory mask, let out a scream that echoed through the largely empty arena, pumped his fists, and thrust his hips in moves reminiscent of Mick Jagger.

  • Putin warns navy can fire 'unpreventable strike'

    Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Sunday his country’s navy can launch an “unpreventable strike” if needed.His warning comes just weeks after a British warship sailed through waters off Crimea, angering Moscow.Putin addressed the crowd at a navy parade in St Petersburg on Sunday, "The Russian Navy has everything they need for the guaranteed defence of the motherland and our national interests. We are capable of detecting any underwater, above-water, or airborne enemy and, if required, carry out an unpreventable strike against it."Putin’s speech follows an incident in the Black Sea in June.Russia said it fired warning shots and had dropped bombs in the path of a British warship to chase it out of the Crimea peninsula.Britain rejected Russia’s account of the incident.Instead, the UK said Russia fired during a pre-announced “gunnery exercise” and no bombs had been dropped.Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, and the Kremlin says the warship entered its territorial waters, but Britain and most of the world say the waters belong to Ukraine.

  • Meituan Dives 14% in China Tech Selloff After New Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Meituan plummeted 14%, its worst on record, after Beijing authorities issued a series of sweeping reforms for private-sector companies.China launched an extensive overhaul of its online education sector over the weekend, sparking a broad selloff in Chinese internet stocks. Then Monday, the government posted notices that online food platforms must respect the rights of delivery staff and ensure that those workers earn at least the local minimum income, according to guidelines relea

  • Olympics-Soccer-Japan edge towards knockouts, Gignac leads France rebound

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Hosts Japan moved within touching distance of qualifying for the men's soccer knockout stages with a 2-1 win over Mexico at Saitama Stadium on Sunday, while France staged a remarkable comeback to beat South Africa 4-3. Real Madrid's highly rated youngster Takefusa Kubo and playmaker Ritsu Doan found the net inside the opening 11 minutes as Japan notched up their second consecutive win to move top of Group A with six points. France, who were hammered 4-1 by Mexico in their Group A opener, got their campaign back on track when Teji Savanier netted a stoppage-time winner in their 4-3 victory over South Africa.

  • Northern California wildfires merge, forcing more from their homes

    The Dixie fire in Butte County merged with another, smaller fire overnight, swelling to more than 190,000 acres as it burned through neighborhoods.

  • China, Hong Kong shares tumble on regulatory clampdowns

    China and Hong Kong shares fell sharply to their lowest this year on Monday, as investor worries over government regulations battered stocks in the education, property and tech sectors. The searing sell-off sent Hong Kong-listed Scholar Education Group shares crashing more than 45%. Hong Kong stocks of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc plummeted more than 47% after the company's U.S. shares lost over half of their value on Friday.

  • 'The sky has fallen': Chinese farmers see livelihoods washed away by floods

    Chinese farmer Cheng wades through knee-deep water, pulling dead pigs behind him one-by-one by a rope tied around their ankles as he lines up the bloated carcasses for disposal. More than 100 of Cheng's pigs drowned in floods that paralysed China's central Henan province last week, and the outlook for those left alive is bleak. Cheng's farm is one of thousands in Henan, famous for agriculture, and pork production in particular.

  • Nigeria school kidnappers abduct man delivering ransom

    Criminals kidnap an elderly man who was sent to pay a ransom for the release of 136 school children.

  • 25 Most Dangerous Countries in the World

    In this article, we take a look at the 25 most dangerous countries in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis and go directly to the 5 most dangerous countries in the world. The world has its fair share of everything. Some parts of it are peaceful, experience low crime and violence while other […]

  • AP Interview: Premier: Iraq doesn't need US combat troops

    Iraq’s prime minister says his country no longer requires American combat troops to fight the Islamic State group, but a formal time frame for their redeployment will depend on the outcome of talks with U.S. officials this week. Mustafa al-Kadhimi said Iraq will still ask for U.S. training and military intelligence gathering. “There is no need for any foreign combat forces on Iraqi soil,” said al-Kadhimi, falling short of announcing a deadline for a U.S. troop departure.

  • Azerbaijan president Ilham Aliyev under pressure to usher in democratic reforms

    Azerbaijan's strongman leader is facing pressure to usher in a new era of democratic reforms after his victory in last year's bloody war against Armenia over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. President Ilham Aliyev, ruler of the central Asian republic for nearly 20 years, has enjoyed a surge in support thanks to the conflict, which saw large areas of Karabakh returned to Azerbaijani control. His success has raised fears that his autocratic regime may become even more entrenched, with opposit

  • Incredible images of Australia’s Ariarne Titmus and USA’s Katie Ledecky in women’s 400-meter freestyle final

    Even the silver-medal performance was gold!