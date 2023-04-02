Pakistani charity boss slams govt for Ramadan stampedes

29
Associated Press
·2 min read

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The head of Pakistan’s largest charity slammed the government on Sunday after at least 23 people died during stampedes to get free food during the holy month of Ramadan.

Cash-strapped Pakistan launched an initiative to distribute free flour among low-income families to ease the impact of record-breaking inflation and soaring poverty during the holy month.

Business owners often hand out cash and food in Ramadan, especially to the poor.

But mismanagement and overcrowding have caused stampedes, with at least 23 people dying across the country.

Faisal Edhi, head of the charity Edhi Foundation, called the deaths “unhumanitarian” because of the methods adopted by the government which he likened to “publicity stunts”.

“This is not the government way to distribute flour on roads,” he told The Associated Press.

He said the government instead needs to put essential items including flour, pulses and rice in specific stores at subsidized rates and also ensure their availability. “This is the respectable way to donate to the poor,” he said.

The deadliest stampede yet occurred on Friday, when at least 12 women and children died in a crush in the major city of Karachi. That charity event was not part of the government initiative, but crowds have swelled at distribution centers in recent days.

On Saturday, in the northwestern city of Peshawar, clashes broke out between people waiting for flour and police after a food distribution centre reached its maximum capacity of 300.

Police officer Babar Khan, who was part of the deployment at the Hayatabad Sports Complex, said people were standing outside even before the flour distribution began.

People blocked the road and pelted police with stones.

“Therefore, the police had to resort to tear gas to disperse the crowd and avoid a stampede,” he said.

No casualties were reported and the flour distribution continued inside the complex, he added.

