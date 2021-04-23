Pakistani College Student Speaks Out, Police Seek Suspect After Acid Attack in NY

Editorial Staff
·3 min read

The Nassau County Police Department (NCPD) is looking for the suspect who threw acid on a Pakistani woman in New York in March.

Nafiah Fatima Ikram, 21, felt something wasn’t right when she noticed a man standing at the corner of her Arlington Avenue residence in Elmont, New York the evening of March 17, she told ABC7’s CeFaan Kim.




Surveillance video footage caught the moment the Hofstra University pre-med student was walking to her front door after work when an unidentified male suspect ran across her lawn to pour a dark-colored substance on her.

She was rushed to the hospital, suffering burns to her eyes, face, chest and arms, NextShark previously reported.

Nafiah called the experience “worst than death” and felt intense pain.

“I felt my chest being ripped out of my soul. That’s how much pain I was in,” she said.

Doctors are not sure if she will be able to regain her full vision.

Nafiah and her father, Sheikh Ikram, believe it was a pre-planned, targeted attack instead of a hate crime, according to PIX11.

“I would like to think that I’m a very nice and friendly outgoing person,” she said. “What could I have possibly done or said for someone to want to hurt me this much.”

The student is now considering changing her course of study to help burn victims following her assault.

“Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi has known the family for over a decade as Sheikh is her personal driver. Lakshmi took to Instagram to post about the incident on Tuesday, urging the public to donate and find the attacker.




Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder vowed to catch the suspect and stated, "We have no evidence at this time to say it was a hate crime, we have no evidence at this time to say that it was not a hate crime, we treat our victims the same."

The suspect is still at large and said to be 6 feet and 2 inches, has a skinny build and wore a black colored sweatshirt with a hood, according to the NCPD. He fled in a red 2013-2015 Nissan Altima that has fog lights.




The NCPD also updated a reward for information on the suspect and the assault, raising it to $20,000 from its original $5,000, according to ABC 7.




Anyone with information is urged to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or visit http://nassaucounty.crimestoppersweb.com.


Featured Images via @cefaan (left) and GoFundMe (right)

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Sushi Restaurant Accused of Racism After Banning Black Couple Over Sneakers in Atlanta

Japanese Man Attacked With Acid in Paris, Sparks Warning to Japanese Community

Real Life 'Chun-Li' is Now In the Front Lines Helping Fight Coronavirus

White House Adviser, Trump Donor Calls COVID-19 a 'Chinese Nightmare'

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Senate passes bill to fight anti-Asian hate crimes

    The U.S. Senate on Thursday overwhelmingly passed a hate crimes bill to combat violence against Asian Americans in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rare bipartisan vote in the evenly divided chamber was 94 to 1 with Republican Senator Josh Hawley the only no vote. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer praised the vote at a news conference Thursday. “This legislation sends a dual message to our Asian American community - we will not tolerate violence and bigotry against you. And to those who perpetrate the violence and bigotry, we're going to pursue you to the fullest extent of the law.” Reports of violence against Asian Americans have spiked since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.Activists and police said anti-Asian sentiment was fed by comments from former President Donald Trump blaming the pandemic on China using terms such as “kung flu.”.[DONALD TRUMP, JUNE 23, 2020] "I can name Kung Flu, I can name..."The bill, authored by Democratic Senator Mazie Hirono and Representative Grace Meng who are both Asian-American, designates a Justice Department employee to expedite a review of hate crimes reported to police during the COVID-19 pandemic.It also provides guidance for local law enforcement agencies to report hate crimes, expand public education campaigns and combat discriminatory language in describing the pandemic.The measure must now pass the House of Representatives, where Democrats hold a clear majority.President Joe Biden has also called for its passage.

  • Pakistani College Student Survives ACID Attack Outside Her NY Home

    A Pakistani woman nearly died after falling victim to an acid attack just outside her home in Elmont, New York last month. Hofstra University student Nafiah Fatima, 21, was helping her mother unload a car at their Arlington Avenue residence when the male suspect suddenly appeared around 8:15 p.m. on March 17. In a neighbor's surveillance video, the suspect can be seen running up to Fatima while she was in her driveway, according to NBC New York.

  • California goes from worst to first in virus infections

    Just a few months ago, California was the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. Hospitals in Los Angeles were drowning in patients, and ambulances were idling outside with people struggling to breathe, waiting for beds to open. Now as cases spike in other parts of the country, California has gone from worst to first with the lowest infection rate in the U.S. even as it has moved quickly to reopen more businesses with greater customer counts and allow larger gatherings. Where people lined up hours and counties struggled to get doses, there now appears to be a glut of the shots in many locations.

  • Senate OKs bill to fight hate crimes against Asian Americans

    The Senate on Thursday overwhelmingly passed a bill that would help combat the rise of hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, a bipartisan denunciation of such violence during the coronavirus pandemic and a modest step toward legislating in a chamber where most of President Joe Biden's agenda has stalled. The measure would expedite the review of hate crimes at the Justice Department and provide support for local law enforcement in response to thousands of reported violent incidents in the past year. Police have seen a noted uptick in such crimes, including the February death of an 84-year-old man who was pushed to the ground near his home in San Francisco, a young family that was injured in a Texas grocery store attack last year and the killing of six Asian women in shootings last month in Atlanta.

  • Bill passes to fight Asian American hate crimes

    The Senate passed a bill that would help combat the rise of hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, a bipartisan denunciation of such violence during the coronavirus pandemic. (April 22)

  • ‘Today we came to honour the Prince of Brooklyn Center’: Al Sharpton leads impassioned funeral service for Daunte Wright

    These are fraught days for Minneapolis – and the nation, writes Andrew Buncombe

  • Ex-officer who killed Rayshard Brooks wants his job back

    A former Atlanta police officer’s attorney said Thursday that his client didn't get a chance to defend himself before he was fired for fatally shooting Rayshard Brooks, a Black man who had been running away from two white officers after he resisted arrest and fired a stun gun at one of them. Officer Garrett Rolfe was dismissed “without a proper investigation” by the city on June 13, one day after Brooks' death, Rolfe's attorney, Lance LoRusso, told the city's civil service board as he argued for his client's reinstatement to the force, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The encounter outside a Wendy's restaurant last year started calmly but rapidly spun out of control when Atlanta police tried to handcuff and arrest Brooks, 27, for suspected DUI.

  • A man linked with Florida missing mother case now gets state charge for child neglect

    An Alabama man who was arrested last year in connection with the mysterious disappearance of a missing 21-year-old mother is no longer facing a federal kidnapping charge.

  • Gemma Chan, Susie Lau Call Out British Newspaper for ‘Trivializing’ Prince Philip’s ‘Casual Racism’

    Fashion blogger and journalist Susie Lau and “Crazy Rich Asians” star Gemma Chan have called out the Sunday Times for playing down the “casual racism” in its tribute article to the late Prince Philip, who died earlier this month at 99 years old. The Sunday Times published a front page report one day after Prince Philip’s funeral on April 18, saying the British public "secretly enjoyed" the late Duke of Edinburgh’s racist comments, according to Insider. Lau, known as @susiebubble on Instagram, posted about the catch on the social media platform while listing an extensive compilation of reasons why she is demanding "a retraction and apology for the piece," alongside ESEA Network members Ying Suen, Anny Ma, and Ruth Lie.

  • Ferguson cried tears of joy when Scots qualified for Euro 2020

    Alex Ferguson admits he cried tears of joy when Scotland beat Serbia to qualify for this year's delayed Euro 2020 championships.

  • Man pumping gas at convenience store killed, shooter dead

    A man opened fire at a convenience store in Pennsylvania early Wednesday, apparently at random, killing a truck driver who was pumping gas and wounding another man before taking his own life, officials said. The man had first shot at a car on a highway several miles away before heading to the convenience store around 4:45 a.m., according to Lehigh County District Attorney James Martin. The woman in the car told authorities she didn't realize her car had been hit with a bullet until she stopped at a Wawa store in Upper Macungie Township, outside Allentown.

  • Why I'm Buying Another SPAC

    The company that this SPAC is acquiring makes products that millions of new parents might soon be bringing home for baby.

  • Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 22nd

    Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 22nd

  • Of course Josh Hawley was the only no on anti-Asian hate crime bill. That’s his brand

    Missouri’s junior senator is always looking for ways to set himself apart as the most extreme.

  • Mrs. Ireland named new Mrs. World after on-stage fracas

    Kate Schneider from Ireland has been named the new Mrs. World after the reigning titleholder resigned following an on-stage fracas in which she pulled the crown off the head of the winner of the Mrs. Sri Lanka beauty pageant, organizers said. Mrs. World Inc. said it has received the resignation of Caroline Jurie and that the first runner-up, Mrs. Ireland Kate Schneider, therefore will be the new Mrs. World 2020.

  • Founders Factory Africa partners with Small Foundation to invest in 18 agritech startups

    Johannesburg-based investment company Founders Factory Africa (FFA) today announced a partnership with Small Foundation that will see it select 18 agritech startups for an acceleration and incubation program. Small Foundation is a Dublin-based philanthropic organization that focuses on the rural and agriculture sector in sub-Saharan Africa. With this partnership, Small Foundation is making an undisclosed investment in FFA to build and scale agritech startups on the continent.

  • ‘Frustrated’ dad kills his crying baby — then goes to sleep, Pennsylvania official says

    The baby “suffered from a gaping skull fracture on the left side of the head and numerous scalp and brain hemorrhages,” the district attorney said

  • White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced new employer tax credits and other steps to encourage people reluctant to be inoculated to get the COVID-19 vaccine as his administration tries to overcome diminishing demand for the shots. The moves came as Biden celebrated reaching his latest goal of administering 200 million coronavirus doses in his first 100 days in office. With more than 50% of adults at least partially vaccinated and roughly 28 million vaccine doses being delivered each week, demand has eclipsed supply as the constraining factor to vaccinations in much of the country.

  • Chicago Is the Latest U.S. City to Consider Guaranteed Income for the Poor

    (Bloomberg) -- Chicago is the latest U.S. city to consider offering guaranteed income to poor residents as it seeks to even out the economic recovery for those who suffered a disproportionate hit from the Covid-19 shutdown.City Alderman Gilbert Villegas proposed a pilot program Wednesday to provide $500 a month for a year to 5,000 low-income residents. The money -- issued on debit cards -- would act as a form of “disaster relief” spent in the local economy for rent, food, clothing and other necessities, Villegas said. If approved, the city would pay for the program with $30 million of its $1.9 billion in American Rescue Plan funds.“Let’s take a look at this new money and really invest in the community,” Villegas said in an interview on Tuesday before introducing the ordinance.Chicago, the third-largest U.S. city with almost 2.7 million residents, joins cities coast to coast in contemplating guaranteed income payments as a tool to help lower-income residents and those from Black and brown communities that are enduring the harshest impacts of Covid-19. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has proposed a $24 million program in next year’s budget for 2,000 low-income families in the second-largest U.S. city.Villegas said he’s studied similar proposals in several California cities including Stockton and St. Paul, Minnesota. Chicago’s program would be open to applicants with income at or below 300% of the federal poverty level who can demonstrate that they lost jobs or hours, lacked childcare or faced some other financial adversity due to Covid-19. Recipients may voluntarily share transactions to help the city study the effectiveness of the pilot program.Research from the first half of a two-year program in Stockton, California that gave $500 a month to 125 families found recipients went on to find full-time jobs at more than twice the rate of non-recipients, according to a release from Mayors for a Guaranteed Income. They also suffered less stress and anxiety, the Mayors’ group said.Stockton in 2012 became the largest city in the U.S. at the time to file for municipal bankruptcy after racking up unsustainable bond and pension debt.Villegas said Chicago’s one-year pilot program could be funded by federal aid but could continue in future years through a combination of philanthropic and city revenue. The proposal has been referred to the city council’s Committee on Rules, which adds uncertainty for its trajectory. Villegas said he will keep pushing for it with other council members and community groups.Read more: Andrew Yang’s Basic Income Plan Would Cost NYC $1 Billion a YearMayor Lori Lightfoot said during a press conference after the council meeting that she hasn’t had a chance to study Villegas’s plan, but “this is something that I think a lot of folks are interested in.”“Fundamentally what we need to do is make sure in my view that people have access to good paying jobs, that they can sustain themselves and their families,” she said in response to a reporter’s question about the ordinance. “I am happy to take a look at that proposal, but I haven’t had a chance to see it yet.”Lightfoot’s administration is still trying to seek community input and decide how American Rescue Plan funds can be used with the greatest benefit to the city’s residents, she said. That plan may not be ready for the city council’s next meeting in May, Lightfoot said.Chicago’s finance and budget officers have suggested the city should use nearly half the federal aid to pay back a $465 million line of credit from JPMorgan Chase & Co. and to cancel restructuring and refinancing plans worth an additional $500 million to close the 2021 deficit.Villegas said addressing the plight of residents who have lost work hours as well as jobs and face eviction should be prioritized. Chicago’s unemployment rate currently is around 7.7%. The federal money, he said, should flow to Main Street not just Wall Street.“It’s going to go into our local community,” Villegas said. “This is my attempt at what I feel is a necessary recovery plan.”(Mayors for a Guaranteed Income has received donations from Bloomberg Philanthropies, the charitable arm of Michael Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News’s parent company.)Related: Chicago Revenue Trails Estimate With Rebound in ‘Early Stages’(Adds comments from mayor starting in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Anti-Asian hate crimes bill passes Senate with bipartisan support

    The bill comes amid an alarming increase in reports of hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders Mazie Hirono was the lead sponsor for the anti-Asian hate crimes bill that the Senate passed Thursday. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images The US Senate has overwhelmingly passed a bill that would help combat the rise of hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, marking a bipartisan denunciation of the violence that has come into sharp focus during the coronavirus pandemic. The Senate passed the anti-Asian hate crimes bill on Thursday in a vote of 94 to 1, after Democrat Mazie Hirono worked with some of her Republican colleagues to ensure bipartisan support for the legislation. Josh Hawley, a Republican of Missouri, was the only senator to vote against the bill. The bill now heads to the Democratic-controlled House, where it is expected to pass. Joe Biden has also signaled he will sign the bill once it reaches his desk. The legislation would create a new justice department position to more quickly review hate crime reports linked to the coronavirus pandemic and provide support to state and local officials responding to hate crimes. The Senate passage of the bill comes amid an alarming increase in reports of hate crimes among Asian Americans. The shooting at three spas in Atlanta last month also killed eight people, including six Asian women, intensifying calls to address the problem. A major survey by Stop AAPI Hate released in March found that Asian Americans had reported nearly 3,800 hate-related incidents during the pandemic, a number that is believed to be only a fraction of the true total. “This long overdue bill sends two messages. To our Asian-American friends, we will not tolerate bigotry against you,” the Senate majority leader, Chuck Schumer, said. “And to those perpetrating anti-Asian bigotry, we will pursue you to the fullest extent of the law.” Senator Hirono of Hawaii, the legislation’s lead sponsor, said the measure is incredibly important to Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, “who have often felt very invisible in our country, always seen as foreign, always seen as the other”. She said the message of the legislation is as important as its content and substance. Hirono, the first Asian American woman in the Senate, said the attacks are “a predictable and foreseeable consequence” of racist and inflammatory language that has been used against Asians during the pandemic, including slurs used by Donald Trump. Republicans said last week that they agreed with the premise of the legislation and signaled they were willing to back it with minor changes. Hirono worked closely with Senator Susan Collins, of Maine, to incorporate some additional Republican and bipartisan provisions, including better reporting of hate crimes nationally and grant money for states to set up hate crime hotlines. The revised bill would also replace language in the original legislation that called for “guidance describing best practices to mitigate racially discriminatory language in describing the Covid-19 pandemic”. The legislation would require the government to issue guidance aimed at “raising awareness of hate crimes during the pandemic” to address some GOP concerns about policing speech. Republicans agreed to back the bill after the Senate also voted on and rejected a series of GOP amendments, including efforts to prevent discrimination against Asian Americans in college admissions and reporting about restrictions on religious exercise during the pandemic. Representative Grace Meng, a Democrat of New York, introduced a similar bill in the House, which she says is expected to be considered in May. “For more than a year, Asian Americans all across our nation have been screaming out for help,” Meng said, and the Senate showed that “they heard our pleas.”