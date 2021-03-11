Pakistani court bans China's TikTok over profanity claims

·1 min read

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's media regulatory agency on Thursday again blocked the Chinese video service TikTok after two lawyers approached a court in the northwest claiming the company was spreading vulgar content.

The latest development comes almost six months after the Pakistani regulatory agency briefly banned TikTok following complaints about alleged presence of immoral and indecent content on its popular social media app.

A brief statement from the agency said that it blocked TikTok in compliance with the orders of the Peshawar High Court. It provided no further details.

The Peshawar High Court said it acted on a petition from lawyers Nazish Muzaffar and Sara Ali who requested the video-sharing platform be blocked until it complies with instructions and guidelines given to it by the Pakistani media regulatory agency last year.

Pakistan and China are close allies in the region. In October, Pakistan blocked TikTok for 10 days.

Some of Pakistan's TikTok celebrities at the time criticized the government for banning the video-sharing app, which is owned by China’s ByteDance and is the third-most downloaded app over the past year after WhatsApp and Facebook. It has been downloaded almost 39 million times in Pakistan.

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Are Rising as Jobless Claims Decline

    Global stocks advanced following a record-setting close for the Dow industrials, getting a lift from data showing fears over inflation looking premature.

  • Hong Kong court grants bail to 5th activist, jails another

    A Hong Kong court on Thursday granted bail to a fifth pro-democracy activist and former lawmaker but revoked bail for another, after both were charged with subversion under the national security law. Authorities say the primary was part of a plot to paralyze the government and subvert state power, as at least some of the activists had planned to vote down major bills and force Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to resign if their pro-democracy camp had gained a legislative majority. The city’s High Court on Thursday granted bail to former Democratic Party lawmaker Helena Wong, who was one of the candidates in the primaries.

  • Uber, Lyft team up on database to expose abusive drivers

    Uber and Lyft have teamed up to create a database of drivers ousted from their ride-hailing services for complaints about sexual assault and other crimes that have raised passenger-safety concerns for years. The new safeguard, dubbed the “sharing safety program," will be overseen by HireRight, a specialist in background checks. The use of a third party is aimed at addressing potential legal concerns about companies, including competitors such as Uber and Lyft, having access to information to each other's personnel matters.

  • Britons told to keep getting vaccines after some countries suspend AstraZeneca shots

    The UK's medicine regulator said on Thursday that Britons should keep on getting their COVID-19 vaccines, including the shot developed by Oxford and AstraZeneca, after Denmark and some other countries restricted their use of it. Denmark is suspending for two weeks the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine after reports of the formation of blood clots in some who have been vaccinated, including one death in Denmark, Danish authorities said. Norway joined Denmark in halting its roll-out of the shot after reports of blood clots, while Italy banned a batch of the vaccine after notifications of some serious adverse effects.

  • Canadian men detained in China to face trial ‘soon’ as hopes of diplomatic deal dim

    Editorial in state-run Global Times said Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor would likely stand trial in coming weeks People hold signs calling for China to release Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor in Vancouver, British Columbia, on 6 March 2019. Photograph: Lindsey Wasson/Reuters Two Canadian men detained in China are likely to stand trial in the coming weeks, according to a state-backed newspaper, dimming hopes that a diplomatic deal could secure their release. Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have been held without bail for more than 820 days, since they were detained soon after the Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was arrested on a US warrant in Vancouver. On Thursday, an editorial in the state-run Global Times said they would face trial “soon”, citing anonymous sources. “Kovrig was accused of having used an ordinary passport and business visa to enter China to steal sensitive information and intelligence through contacts in China since 2017, while Spavor was accused of being a key source of intelligence for Kovrig,” the paper wrote. “They are suspected of crimes endangering China’s national security, and have already been prosecuted.” In some cases, a guilty verdict in espionage cases can mean life in prison. China’s courts have a notorious reputation for high rates of conviction. Canada’s foreign ministry says it is “not aware” of any timeline for the trial of the two men. “The Canadian government remains deeply concerned by the arbitrary detention by Chinese authorities of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig since December 2018 and continues to call for their immediate release,” a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada told the Guardian by email, adding that consular officials continue to provide services for the two men. Despite claims from China that the two were endangering national security, Canada maintains Beijing is conducting hostage diplomacy. Justin Trudeau, the prime minister, has previously said he believes the arrests were carried out in retaliation for Meng’s detention. The Huawei executive is currently fighting extradition to the US on fraud charges. Her court hearing is expected to conclude on 14 May. For two years, Canada has worked to build global support for its campaign to secure the release of the two. Last month, it signed a declaration against arbitrary detention, prompting anger from China. As its options run low the Canadian government has increasingly pinned its hopes that pressure from the US could help secure the release of the men. “Human beings are not bartering chips,” Joe Biden, the US president, told reporters last month. “We’re going to work together until we get their safe return. Canada and the United States will stand together against abuse of universal rights and democratic freedom.”

  • Garland vows return to 'normal' Justice Dept. on 1st day

    Taking the reins at the Justice Department, Attorney General Merrick Garland sought Thursday to assure career staffers that he would prioritize restoring the department’s reputation for political independence and ensuring equal justice after a tumultuous four years under former President Donald Trump. “The only way we can succeed and retain the trust of the American people is to adhere to the norms that have become part of the DNA of every Justice Department employee,” Garland said in his first address to the department’s more than 115,000 employees. “All of us are united by our commitment to the rule of law, and to seek an equal justice under law,” he said.

  • It looks like Pfizer, Moderna and J&J vaccines would work against any of these new variants: Dr. Francis Collins , Dir. of NIH

    Yahoo Finance’s Editor in Chief Andy Serwer speaks with Dr. Francis Collins, Director of the National Institutes of Health to discuss COVID-19 One Year Later.

  • There's light-speed travel in 'Star Wars' and 'Star Trek.' Is it possible?

    Spaceships zipping at the speed of light or faster are a staple of science fiction. A new research paper authored by an American physicist offers a potential blueprint for superluminal travel - faster than the speed of light - using conventional physics rather than a construct based upon hypothetical particles and states of matter with exotic physical properties. The paper, published this week in the journal Classical and Quantum Gravity, moves the question of superluminal travel a step away from theoretical research and a step toward an engineering challenge, according to physicist Erik Lentz, who did the work while at the University of Göttingen in Germany.

  • Shut shops cut Zara owner's profit by almost 70%

    Zara-owner Inditex says 2020 profits slumped nearly 70% to just over 1.3 billion dollars. That was a steeper fall than forecast, with the firm hit by global lockdowns and weak demand. Though sales have rebounded in China, lockdowns persist in much of Europe and the U.S..Inditex says around 15% of its stores were still shut as of early March. A surge in online sales offered some compensation. The world's biggest clothing retailer has also trimmed its inventory and got rid of some stores. 751 shops have already gone, out of a targeted 1,200. The company is focusing on flagship locations, where it can serve both online and in-person customers. Inditex may also take some comfort from results at arch-rival H&M. Over the 12 months to November its profits were down 88%.

  • Concerns over J&J vaccine distribution to Black communities as Biden set to announce 100m more doses

    Johnson & Johnson vaccine is 72 per cent effective against Covid-19

  • Lindsey Graham says children ‘could easily be terrorists’ as White House calls for ‘humanity’ at border

    ‘They could easily be terrorists tomorrow’, says South Carolina senator of migrant minors arriving from Mexico

  • Biden visits D.C. hardware store benefitting from PPP

    "We're also at a corner where I think we're going to gain control of this virus," Biden said on Tuesday from W.S. Jenks & Son hardware store in Washington -- a small business that has benefited from the Paycheck Protection Program. His PPP changes announced last month also aim to allow more single-person businesses -- sole proprietors, independent contractors, beauticians and others -- to get loans. Many of these were excluded previously because the program was geared towards firms with traditional payrolls, or because their business cost deductions limited them to only nominal loan amounts.

  • Nasdaq surges as tech stocks bounce back

    Tech stocks bounced back fiercely Tuesday as the Nasdaq recouped Monday’s deep losses. A retreat in U.S. bond yields fueled buying of battered tech titans like Tesla, Apple, and Amazon. The Nasdaq exited the correction territory it had entered Monday when it closed more than 10% below its peak. The Nasdaq gained 3.7% Tuesday. The S&P 500 added 1.4%. The Dow closed flat near the session’s low. But O’Neil Global Advisors Chief Investment Officer Randy Watts says investors should refrain from buying tech stocks on the dips just now. “Normally, when we have these kinds of corrections, these things resolve themselves in weeks and months, not days. My sense of the market right now is we’re actually not done with this correction.” Economically sensitive consumer cyclical stocks like Carnival and Chipotle led the rally. Investors got positive news on the outlook for the economy when the OECD doubled its growth estimate for the U.S. this year. Tesla shares snapped a five-day losing streak with a powerful 20% jump – its largest one-day gain in nearly 8 years. Its sales in China rose sharply last month, and an analyst hiked his rating on the electric car maker. GameStop shares rose for the fifth day, up 27%. That’s on top of Monday’s 40% rise. Investors bet on the video game retailer’s new e-commerce strategy and speculated that small investors would pour stimulus check funds into stocks.

  • Jets beat North-leading Leafs 4-3 in opener of 3-game set

    Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves, leading the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 win over the North Division-leading Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series. Neal Pionk finished with three assists and Nikolaj Ehlers had two for the Jets, who trail the Maple Leafs by five points in the standings with two games in hand.

  • Republicans locked arms against Biden's massive COVID-19 relief bill. Now they plan to make it a top election issue

    Republicans say the spending and government bureaucracy authorized by the record-smashing bill will end up helping them regain control of Congress.

  • Guam offers Marjorie Taylor Greene cookies and a history book after she falsely claims it's a foreign country unworthy of aid

    "We believe our hard-earned tax dollars should just go for America, not for what? China, Russia, the Middle East, Guam," Greene said at CPAC.

  • How likely it is that Prince William will see the throne

    The royal line of succession determines who will be seated at the throne next - here's what you need to know about if Will or Harry can become king.

  • House passes bill to expand background checks for gun sales

    Emboldened by their majorities in the House and Senate, Democrats are making a new push to enact the first major new gun control laws in more than two decades -- starting with stricter background checks. The House passed two bills Thursday to require background checks on all firearms sales and transfers and to allow an expanded 10-day review for gun purchases. Similar bills were passed by the House in 2019, shortly after Democrats won the majority, but languished in the GOP-controlled Senate for the next two years.

  • Interior designers share 5 bedroom trends that'll be huge in 2021, and 5 that will be out

    From natural textures to accent walls, interior designs share which bedroom styles, furniture, and decor are expected to trend and flop in 2021.

  • Former Aide Accuses Cuomo of Groping Beneath Her Blouse

    A sixth woman has accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, according to a new report. According to the Albany Times Union, a member of the executive chamber staff, whose name the paper withheld, says the governor inappropriately groped her last year at the Executive Mansion after she had been called to do work. A staff member had been summoned to the mansion to assist the governor with a “minor technical issue involving his mobile phone” when the staffer found herself alone in the governor’s private residence on the second floor when he “closed the door and allegedly reached under her blouse and began to fondle her,” a source with direct knowledge of the allegation told the paper. The source reportedly told the paper that the woman, who is much younger than the 63-year-old governor, told Cuomo to stop and that her “broader allegations include that he frequently engaged in flirtatious behavior with her, and that it was not the only time that he had touched her.” Cuomo denied the allegations but called the story “gut-wrenching.” The new accuser is the fifth Cuomo staffer to come forward to accuse the governor of sexual misconduct. Lindsey Boylan, the former deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to Cuomo, last month published an essay detailing alleged sexual harassment she endured while working for the governor, including unwanted kissing and touching. She wrote in the essay that Cuomo, with the help of top female aides, “created a culture within his administration where sexual harassment and bullying is so pervasive that it is not only condoned but expected.” Boylan recounted a flight she shared with the governor from an event in October 2017 in which Cuomo allegedly said, “Let’s play strip poker.” On another occasion, Boylan says the pair met one-on-one for a briefing when Cuomo allegedly kissed her. Days later, former health-policy adviser Charlotte Bennett alleged that the governor harassed her in spring 2020, according to the New York Times. Bennett, 25, said Cuomo asked intrusive questions about her sex life, including an incident on June 5 during which the governor asked whether she was monogamous and if she had sex with older men. Anna Ruch, a former Biden campaign worker who has not worked for Cuomo, later accused the governor of giving her an unwanted kiss on the cheek at a wedding in 2019. She said the action left her “confused and shocked and embarrassed.” Former press aide Karen Hinton told the Washington Post last week that Cuomo, then head of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, forced her into a “very long, too long, too tight, too intimate” embrace in a dimly lit Los Angeles hotel room in December 2000. Meanwhile, Ana Liss, a policy and operations aide who worked for Cuomo from 2013 to 2015, told the Wall Street Journal the governor acted inappropriately with her as well, calling her “sweetheart” and asking if she had a boyfriend. She detailed a May 2014 encounter with the governor in Albany’s executive mansion where she said the governor called her sweetheart, hugged her, kissed both of her cheeks, put his arm around her lower back and grabbed her waist as they turned to have their photo taken by a photographer. “I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended,” Cuomo said in a statement after the first two accusers came forward. “I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that.” He added: “To be clear I never inappropriately touched anybody and I never propositioned anybody and I never intended to make anyone feel uncomfortable, but these are allegations that New Yorkers deserve answers to.” New York attorney general Letitia James announced last week that her office had received a referral from the Cuomo administration allowing for an independent investigation of their harassment claims. The sexual harassment allegations come as the New York governor is already embroiled in a scandal over his administration’s mishandling of nursing homes amid the coronavirus pandemic and the alleged attempt to coverup the number of deaths that occurred among the homes’ elderly residents that followed. A number of New York lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have called on Cuomo to resign, though the governor has said there is “no way I resign,” saying the suggestion is “anti-Democratic.”