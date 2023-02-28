Pakistani court orders arrest of former premier Imran Khan

6
MUNIR AHED
·3 min read

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani court on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Imran Khan, as the cricket star-turned-politician called on his supporters to keep up protests amid a roiling political crisis.

The court in the capital Islamabad that ordered the former premier's arrest said Khan had skipped a hearing on charges of selling state gifts and concealing his assets.

Judge Zafar Iqbal's order came on a day of political drama in Pakistan, as three other courts on Tuesday ruled Khan was immune from arrest on separate charges relating to allegations of terrorism, attempted murder against a rival politician, and graft.

Tight security and thousands of supporters greeted Imran Khan, 70, as he made his first appearance in Islamabad since being shot in the leg during a protest rally in November. One of Khan's supporters was killed and a dozen others were wounded in the attack, which drew nationwide condemnation.

Khan has been leading protests for months now calling for early elections to oust the current government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who says polls will be held later this year when Parliament completes its five-year term.

Fawad Chaudhry, a senior leader from Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, said there was “a serious threat to the security of Imran Khan and thousands of people” as he moved around the capital. He said Khan was being paraded from one court to another in “fake cases.”

Khan was ousted from the premiership in April through a no-confidence vote by lawmakers. He has accused Sharif of conspiring with the U.S. to oust him from power, without providing evidence.

Legal problems for Khan have continued to mount. In October, an elections tribunal disqualified Khan from holding public office on charges he sold state gifts and concealed assets as premier. He was stripped of his seat in the National Assembly, the lower house of Pakistan's Parliament.

Khan has challenged his disqualification and denied wrongdoing.

The latest developments come a day after Islamabad police said they had arrested Amjad Shoaib, a retired army general and Khan ally, on charges of inciting the public and government employees against national institutions.

Shoaib was arrested after he appeared on a Pakistani news channel on Saturday criticizing authorities for keeping Khan’s supporters jailed, especially in remote areas of the country.

The standoff between Khan and Sharif's government has roiled the country as its economy faces severe problems and a growing currency crisis.

Pakistan is in talks with the International Monetary Fund to revive a bailout that was originally signed in 2019 when Khan was in power.

On Tuesday, Moody’s Investors Service downgraded Pakistan's rating. The action is seen as a warning that Pakistan is more likely to default on its foreign debts.

Moody’s assessment was driven by Pakistan’s increasingly fragile liquidity and external position that raises default risks to a level consistent with a Caa3 rating. ____

Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell contributed to this story from Dubai.

Recommended Stories

  • Pakistan’s Imran Khan May be Arrested After Court Orders Warrant

    (Bloomberg) -- A Pakistani court issued an arrest warrant against former Prime Minister Imran Khan after he did not appear in a hearing for a complaint filed by the Election Commission that the opposition leader did not declare his assets, his lawyer Gohar Ali Khan said.Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Nigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins

  • Pakistan Opposition Leader Khan Wins Bail in Party Funding Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan was given bail in a complaint after the nation’s Election Commission found that the leader’s Tehreek-e—Insaf party received illegal funds.Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Nigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, Ai

  • Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Outperformed in Q4

    Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Opportunity Fund” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund declined 4.54% (Institutional Shares) compared to a 2.31% return for the Russell 3000 Growth Index and a 7.56% return for the S&P 500 Index. For […]

  • Sun, wind aplenty, Spain vies to lead EU in green hydrogen

    With an abundance of sun and wind, Spain is positioning itself as Europe’s future leader in green hydrogen production to clean up heavy industries. Ecological transition minister Teresa Ribera hosted a major conference earlier this month for global renewable energy players. It focused on measures “to guarantee our energy security” as the European Union refocuses on intra-bloc supply chains for its energy needs.

  • Aussie spinners have India reeling on 1st morning, 3rd test

    Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon took three wickets apiece as Australia’s spin bowlers combined to have India reeling at 84-7 after the first session Wednesday of the third cricket test. Kuhnemann returned 3-14, taking the first two wickets after India reached 27 without loss, and Lyon took 3-23 as only four Indian batters reached double digits. It was an eventful first session after Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat.

  • Popular China-linked store stirs debate amid Kenya inflation

    Hundreds of Kenyan traders protested Tuesday in the capital, Nairobi, over a popular new Chinese-affiliated shop selling goods they say undercut their businesses. There have been tensions from time to time in Kenya, East Africa’s economic hub, over China-linked investments and business dealings. The latest incident involving the China Square store drew opposing statements from members of President William Ruto’s Cabinet.

  • Bibi Aisha's TIME Cover Showed the World the Brutality of the Taliban. It Also Changed Her Life

    Appearing on the cover of TIME for a story about the stakes of war in Afghanistan for women led to a new home in America

  • How officials cracked case of eyedrops that blinded people

    A doctor called one case the worst eye infection he’d ever seen. It was the beginning of a national outbreak caused by an extremely worrisome bacteria — one that some say heralds an era in which antibiotics no longer work and seemingly routine infections get horribly out of hand. The infections were found in different parts of the body — in the blood of some patients, in the lungs of others.

  • Ancient restaurant highlights Iraq's archeology renaissance

    An international archeological mission has uncovered the remnants of what is believed to be a 5,000-year-old restaurant or tavern in the ancient city of Lagash in southern Iraq. The discovery of the ancient dining hall — complete with a rudimentary refrigeration system, hundreds of roughly made clay bowls and the fossilized remains of an overcooked fish — announced in late January by a University of Pennsylvania-led team, generated some buzz beyond Iraq’s borders. It came against the backdrop of a resurgence of archeology in a country often referred to as the “cradle of civilization,” but where archeological exploration has been stunted by decades of conflict before and after the U.S. invasion of 2003.

  • Are Dom & Georgia Still Together From ‘The Perfect Match’? She’s Dating Francesca’s Ex From ‘Too Hot to Handle’

    Harry Jowsey is the second of Francesca's exes Georgia has dated.

  • Amritpal Singh: The self-styled preacher raising fears in India's Punjab

    Amritpal Singh rose to national attention after his supporters stormed a police station last week.

  • Children of immigrants in Michigan fear deportation when they turn 21

    There are about 200,000 children who may have to self-deport when they turn 21 because of a green card backlog that affects their parents.

  • Nigerian doctor lied to have kidney transplant, court told

    A doctor accused of being involved in a trafficking plot admits he lied about a kidney donor.

  • Taliban using fingerprints, gun records to track down Afghans who assisted US, inspector general finds

    A new report from the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction says the Taliban are using fingerprints and gun records to track down people there who helped the U.S.

  • Turkish fans throw toys onto pitch for child quake survivors

    STORY: Cries of "government resign" rang out from many Turkish football stadiums over the weekend as fans criticised the government's response to this month's earthquakes that have killed more than 50,000 people in southern Turkey and northern Syria.Three weeks after the devastating quakes, which left 1.5 million homeless, public anger and opposition towards President Tayyip Erdogan is growing, months before he faces the toughest parliamentary and presidential elections of his 20 years in power.Erdogan has toured shattered cities, promising rapid reconstruction and punishment for constructors who skirted safety regulations but that may not be enough to convince angry survivors who say emergency rescue teams were too slow to deploy.Thousands are still without basic needs such as shelter and sanitation after the quake.Some football clubs disagreed with the protests. Caykur Rizespor, the team based in President Tayyip Erdogan's hometown Rize, called the protests "provocative acts" and protesters "sewer rats" in a statement on Twitter.

  • Monkey Taunts, Slave Pranks: California School’s Racism Debacle Deepens

    YouTube/ABC 7 Los AngelesRacist drawings that were handed out at a California elementary school during Black History Month are just the tip of the iceberg, according to a group of parents who have filed a lawsuit against the school district, alleging that racial harassment against Black children has gone unchecked for years.At a news conference Monday, parents demanded California’s attorney general launch an investigation into Pepper Tree Elementary in the Inland Empire suburb of Upland, local o

  • A total Russian collapse is surprisingly close

    As Moscow’s latest offensive in Ukraine slowly but bloodily cranks up, the next phase of this ghastly war has well and truly arrived. Contrary to expectations, the Ukrainians are bravely, and successfully, resisting the tens of thousands of fresh Russian recruits being thrown at them. Nevertheless, according to many Western observers, the chances of a total Russian collapse in the coming year are slim.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was ‘attacked’ by ‘insane’ woman in restaurant

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said she was “attacked” by an “insane” woman in a restaurant on Monday night. “I was attacked in a restaurant tonight by an insane women and screamed at by her adult son,” Greene said in a tweet. “They had no respect for the restaurant or the staff or the other…

  • House Oversight Chair Laments That Joe Biden’s Dead Son Was Never Prosecuted

    EVELYN HOCKSTEINHouse Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer invoked the late son of President Joe Biden on Tuesday, lamenting that Beau Biden was never prosecuted over an investigation into illegal contributions involving his father’s 2008 presidential campaign.When he’s not busy threatening pay-TV providers for not carrying his favorite right-wing channels, or warning that Chinese spy balloons may drop “bioweapons” on the U.S., Comer has devoted much of his energy to launching an investigati

  • McCarthy, GOP pump brakes on release of Jan. 6 footage to Tucker Carlson

    House Republicans are pumping the brakes on the release of Jan. 6 surveillance footage they’ve offered to Fox News host Tucker Carlson and going on offense against Democrats who have spent the past week slamming the move. Republican leaders are emphasizing that no clips will be broadcast without prior security clearance while accusing Democrats of…