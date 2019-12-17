Pakistani court sentences former military dictator Pervez Musharraf to death

A Pakistani special court sentenced former military dictator and president Pervez Musharraf to death in absentia, ending a six-year-long high treason case against him and delivering a historic verdict against the country’s powerful army.

The verdict -- a two-to-one majority -- drew a strong reaction from the military. Musharraf, who served for over 40 years and fought wars in the defense of the country “can surely never be a traitor,” according to a statement released Tuesday evening by military spokesman General Asif Ghafoor.