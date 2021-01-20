Pakistani fans celebrate India's historic cricket win over Australia

India's win at the Gabba sealed a 2-1 victory over Australia and with it the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Pakistani cricket stars and fans have celebrated India's upset win over Australia in a rare instance of bonhomie with their neighbours.

The arch-rivals rarely play outside of major tournaments due to political tensions.

Their contests remain one of sport's biggest games and bitterest rivalries.

On Tuesday, injury-hit India chased 328 to hand Australia a first Test defeat in Brisbane since 1988 and win one of the all-time great series 2-1.

Some of Pakistan's top former cricketers praised what many say was one of India's "greatest wins ever".

Incredible Test & series win for India have not seen a bold, brave & boisterous Asian team on a tougher tour of Australia. No adversity could stop them, frontline players injured, & won after a remarkable turn around from the depths of 36 all out, inspiring for others.kudos India — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) January 19, 2021

From 36 all out in the same series to winning it on Australia soil. Wow. #IndiavsAustralia #BorderGavaskarTrophy https://t.co/V96MdnHCAC — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 19, 2021

Incredible performance India! Despite so many injuries and setbacks India have pulled off an astonishing series win. Congratulations to Indian team, this series will be remembered for a long time👏 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) January 19, 2021

Elated fans made "Congratulations India" trend on Pakistani Twitter.

Congratulations India is top trend in Pakistan is also a miracle. Amazing Match What a great Fight back By Indian Cricket Team.

What a series, Historical & Miracle Victory. Team India's great effort is worth watching .Keep it up.🏏🏏 From Pakistan.😍🤗 #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/lc7Ql7C93Q — Mohammad Hazran🇵🇰 (@KhazranSays) January 19, 2021

Fans wholeheartedly joined the celebrations.

Superb Indian batting 💐 congratulations from Pakistan 🇵🇰 — Dr.iftikhar (@DriftikharPTI) January 19, 2021

Indian fans reciprocated spontaneously - a rare instance of cheerful friendliness in the fraught recent history of the neighbours.

Thanks a bunch to the overwhelming support we are receiving from Pakistan ! It was the Young Team India battered bruised and making a remarkable comeback to win the series against the mighty Oz by breaching the so called Fortress Gabba after 32 years ! THANK YOU for your wishes — Rajesh Ramachandran (@rajeshz1) January 20, 2021

Using Twitter to spread love — Girish (@girish_handsum) January 19, 2021

Since 1947, cricketing relations between India and Pakistan have been "as turbulent and unpredictable as their political relations", according to historian David Page.

"In times of hostility and war, there have been long periods without matches. Even when the teams have met in more peaceful times, the atmosphere has often been surcharged with nationalist, if not chauvinist, feeling," Page wrote in a book on the cricketing history of the two nations.

India and Pakistan last played in June 2019 in a World Cup match in England. India won the game by 89 runs. In the past decade, they have played each other 19 times.

Despite the partisan crowds and jingoism that usually mark an India-Pakistan game, there are serious cricket fans on both sides of the border who have a lot of respect for the opposition.

India and Pakistan have fought three wars since gaining independence from Britain in 1947, with the last full war between them taking place in 1971. They came to came to the brink of war in 2019 over the disputed territory of Kashmir.

Relations between the nuclear powers nosedived further last year after India expelled half the staff at Pakistan's high commission (embassy) in its capital Delhi, accusing diplomats of spying and dealing with terrorists.