Pakistani International Airlines threatens to ground cabin staff if they don't lose weight

Pakistani International Airlines is warning its cabin crew staffers to watch their weight.

The company sent a memo to about 1,800 crew members that gave them a six-month time limit to meet necessary weight limits, according to reports from CNN and local media. Otherwise, the employees "will be grounded."

The memo, sent by the airline's general manager of flight service,s Aamir Bashi, advised "any crew found above 30 (pounds) from the desired weight after (Jan. 31, 2019), will be grounded and referred to Air Crew Medical Center for medical evaluation & treatment until weight is reduced up to desired standard/BMI,"

It continued: "Weight check of all the cabin crew will be carried out at their base stations respectively and comprehensive data will be maintained for perusal of management."

Mashhood Tajwar, a spokesperson for the airline, told CNN this was a "regular, routine" situation, and that the airline sent the memo to make sure the company employed "slim, smart and fit" flight attendants. Pakistani International Airlines has apparently faced concerns regarding "obese" flight attendants.

