Pakistani man sentenced to die for killing ex-wife from US

This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
24
ZARAR KHAN
·2 min read

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The ex-husband of an American woman of Pakistani origin was convicted of murdering her as part of a property dispute and sentenced to death Saturday by a Pakistani court.

The district court in Rawalpindi also sentenced Rizwan Habib's father and an employee to seven years in prison for abetting the murder of 47-year-old Wajiha Swati, a lawyer said. The court acquitted three other suspects for lack of evidence.

Shabnam Naz, attorney for the victim, said Judge Muhammad Afzal Majuka announced in open court the results of the yearlong trial. Naz said Habib was given the death sentence for murdering his former wife last October. He was also convicted of kidnapping Swati and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Swati had traveled to Pakistan to take possession of the former couple's home in a posh neighborhood in Rawalpindi. The lawyer said that after killing Swati in the disputed home, Habib and his accomplices took the body to Habib's home in Khyber Patunkwa province and buried it there.

Naz said Habib had illegally transferred ownership of the Rawalpindi house to his mother.

Habib’s father and another relative were each sentenced to seven years in prison for abetting kidnapping and murder. Three other suspects — employees of Habib — were acquitted for lack of sufficient evidence, said Naz.

Defense attorney Talat Mahmood Zaid, who represented Habib and the other suspects, said he will appeal the conviction and sentencing to a higher court.

Swati, the mother of three sons, arrived in Pakistan on Oct. 16, 2021 to claim the former couple's home in Rawalpindi but disappeared. She and Habib had been divorced in November 2020 and Swati lived in Columbus, Ohio and later bought a house in New York, her attorney said.

Swati's son Abdullah Mahdi filed a complaint with police after his calls to his mother in Pakistan went unanswered. During a subsequent investigation, U.S. Embassy officials contacted local police for help in finding Swati. Police questioned Habib, who was the last person to see her — at the airport on her arrival.

Habib later confessed that he abducted Swati at the airport and killed her the next day. He told investigators he buried Swati's body at his home in the Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Patunkwa province. Habib subsequently led the police to the crime scene where they exhumed Swati’s body in December.

“To me this evil man planned this whole game after getting closer to Wajiha Swati who was some 15 year older than him,” said Naz, the attorney.

According to Human Rights Watch, violence against women and girls — including rape, so-called honor killings, acid attacks, domestic violence and forced marriage — remains a serious problem in Pakistan. Male relatives generally deprive women of their inheritance rights granted by religious and state laws.

Rights activists say the desire for property is often a motive in murder cases involving women in this conservative society.

Recommended Stories

  • Thai crocodile farmers want trade restrictions relaxed

    Crocodile farmers in Thailand are suggesting a novel approach to saving the country’s dwindling number of endangered wild crocodiles. With only about 100 Siamese crocodiles estimated to be living in the wild in Thailand, the species is technically teetering on local extinction. In response, Thailand’s crocodile industry, whose $200 million in annual sales plunged nearly 90% during the pandemic, is promoting a two-track solution it hopes can benefit itself as well as the reptile species.

  • Top Border Official Being Forced Out amid Long-Running Migrant Crisis

    The commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection is being pressured to leave his position after presiding over record levels of illegal immigration.

  • Body with gunshot found in search for Tulsa massacre victims

    A second body of a possible victim of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has been found to have a gunshot wound, according to the city. “Forensic anthropologist Dr. Phoebe Stubblefield discovered that one of the three sets of remains exhumed last week contained one victim with a gunshot wound,” according to a statement late Friday from city spokesperson Carson Colvin. In an effort to eventually confirm the remains are those of massacre victims, investigators are seeking signs of trauma, such as gunshot wounds, based on accounts at the time.

  • Court: Death during appeal no longer means exoneration

    A white man whose murder conviction in the killing of a Black man was vacated because he killed himself while his appeal was pending should not have been legally exonerated, Louisiana's Supreme Court ruled Thursday. Thursday's ruling in the case of Kenneth Gleason — convicted in one Black man's death, charged in another and accused of an attack on a Black family's home. It reversed an appeals court order and decades of precedent that said convictions and indictments in Louisiana must be tossed when the convicted defendant dies before his or her appeal is resolved.

  • Chairman Bill Gates reacts to Kari Lake's claim of 'slow-rolling' ballot count

    "Quite frankly it is offensive for Kari Lake to say that these people behind me are slow-rolling this," says Bill Gates, Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman.

  • Hacking fears after $650m vanishes from collapsed crypto firm

    Cryptocurrency exchange FTX is facing fresh controversy after observers noticed “unusual” withdrawals totalling around $650m from the collapsed website’s funds on Saturday.

  • Alec Baldwin filed a lawsuit over fatal 'Rust' shooting to 'clear his name'

    Actor Alec Baldwin filed a cross complaint hoping to "clear his name" over the "Rust" shooting that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead in 2021.

  • Trump Lawyers Sanctioned for Filing ‘Frivolous’ Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton

    A federal judge in Florida has imposed monetary sanctions on a team of former President Donald Trump’s lawyers, castigating them for filing a “frivolous” lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and other Democrats earlier this year. In a scathing 19-page decision, U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks said a group of lawyers for Mr. Trump, led by Alina Habba and Peter Ticktin, showed a “cavalier attitude towards facts” throughout the brief history of the case. The judge, who dismissed the case in September, ordered the Trump lawyers to pay a combined $50,000 monetary penalty to the court and to reimburse a public-relations executive, Charles Dolan, for approximately $16,200 he spent defending himself in the litigation.

  • Community rallies behind family whose truck was stolen during pursuit

    Thousands watched as the Benitez' work truck was stolen live on TV during a wild police chase. The community has now come together and helped raise funds for the family.

  • Chiefs elevate one practice squad player for Week 10 vs. Jaguars

    The #Chiefs have officially elevated one player from the practice squad for Week 10 vs. the #Jaguars.

  • Ticket bought at Belleville retailer among 13 big winners in Nov. 8 Powerball draw

    Here’s which Belleville gas station sold the winning ticket, plus a list of other cities where lottery players won big in the drawing.

  • Dolly Parton won't compete with Mariah Carey to be Christmas queen: 'I'm happy to be second in line to her'

    Country music legend Dolly Parton weighed in on who should be crowned "Queen of Christmas," saying she doesn't want to compete with Mariah Carey for the title.

  • A thirsty COP27 climate summit plagued by glitches

    Wheelchair struggles, scarce drinking water, $15 sandwiches and hotel price-gouging at the COP27 climate summit have sparked anger and forced host country Egypt into damage-control mode, participants at the two-week meet said.

  • UK economy shrinks, with long recession feared

    STORY: Inflation and rate rises have British shoppers watching what they spend. Now the economic pain is starting to become clear. Figures out Friday (November 11) showed that the economy shrank 0.2% in the third quarter. That was actually less bad than expected, but economists still fear it could mark the start of a long recession. The figures mean that Britain’s GDP is even further below its pre-health crisis size - making it the only G7 economy yet to recover.The Bank of England has warned that a slowdown could last for two years. Market faith in the UK was rattled by the tumultuous premiership of Liz Truss. She sent sterling, stocks and bonds into a skid with tax and borrowing plans that were soon dropped. Now finance minister Jeremy Hunt is due to unveil a package of new measures next week. It’s likely to feature a mix of tax hikes and spending cuts. ''The best thing that I can do as chancellor is produce a plan that brings down inflation, brings down the output pressure on interest rates. That also means that those nurses are having to pay more for their mortgages every month. So what we need is to put that plan in place. It's not going to be easy. There are going to be some very difficult choices. I've used the word eye-watering before, and that's the truth.''The September funeral of Queen Elizabeth added to the latest contraction. It was marked with a one-off public holiday that saw many businesses shut. Just in that month, the economy shrank 0.6%. That was offset by marginal growth earlier in the quarter.

  • Iran’s Protesters Mark ‘Bloody Friday’ Deaths

    Demonstrators in southeastern Iran clashed with security forces as they gathered to mourn the deaths of dozens of people during the antigovernment protests that have swept across the country, in one of the most serious challenges to the clerical establishment in decades.

  • Capitals beat Lightning as Kuemper gets best of Bolts again

    Darcy Kuemper got the best of the Tampa Bay Lightning again, making 28 saves to backstop the Washington Capitals to a 5-1 victory Friday night against the team he beat for the Stanley Cup last summer in a game full of boiling tensions and a couple of fights. Kuemper was facing the Lightning for the first time since defeating them in Game 6 of the final while with Colorado. “As a group we came together with the urgency that we really wanted this win,” Kuemper said.

  • Cyprus Church leader Archbishop Chrysostomos II laid to rest

    Chrysostomos II, the leader of Cyprus' Orthodox Church, was laid to rest Saturday with a ceremony that reflected centuries of ecclesiastical tradition, eulogized as his church’s greatest reformer and an outspoken fighter for his people. The spiritual head of the world's 300 million Orthodox, Istanbul-based Patriarch Bartholomew, was dressed in resplendent Byzantine vestments to preside over the funeral service at the St. Barnabas Cathedral on the grounds of the church's headquarters in Nicosia, the capital. “Your name will always be held in the highest respect in the our memory and in the history of the entire church and our people," an emotional Patriarch Bartholomew said.

  • Mitch McConnell Faces Mutiny As GOP Senators Call For Delayed Leadership Elections

    McConnell’s position as leader isn’t seriously in doubt, but the revolt is yet another sign of disarray in the party following the midterms.

  • Porter at the double as England overwhelm Japan

    Guy Porter scored his first two Test tries as England revived their Autumn Nations Series campaign with a dominant 52-13 win over Japan at Twickenham on Saturday.

  • The agenda of Joe Biden's face-to-face meeting with Xi Jinping is filled with thorny issues

    Joe Biden is meeting his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in person for the first time since he became president, and the list of items to discuss is a lengthy one.