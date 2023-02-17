Pakistani Taliban attack Karachi police station

Police in Karachi say they have retaken their headquarters after it was attacked by the Pakistani Taliban.

Security forces regained control after several hours and killed all three militants, a government spokesman said.

Three police officers and a civilian were killed in the attack, he added.

Witnesses reported hearing a huge explosion from inside the station - which houses some of the city's most senior officers - following smaller blasts and gunfire.

Some reports say the attackers were wearing police uniforms.

Deputy Inspector General Irfan Baloch told Reuters that up to 30 officers could have been inside at the time of the attack.

Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) are most active in mountainous areas near the border with Afghanistan, but they have been carrying out operations in other parts of the country and have recently stepped up attacks on police in the north-west of Pakistan, as part of their campaign against the Islamabad government.

They are separated from the Taliban ruling Afghanistan, although the two share a common ideology.