Pakistani troops kill militant linked to slaying of 4 women

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani security forces raided a militant hideout in a former Taliban stronghold Tuesday, killing an insurgent allegedly involved in the killing of four women from a vocational school a day earlier, the military said

In a statement, the military identified the slain man as Hassan Khan, who also went by the name Sajna, and said he was a local commander of a splinter group of the Pakistani Taliban.

The statement didn't specify Khan's alleged role in the killing of the women. The vocational school instructors were killed Monday when gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the village of Epi in Mir Ali, a town in a northwest North Waziristan district. Their driver was wounded.

The military said the slain local Taliban commander was also involved in militant activities against security forces and civilians. It provided no further details but authorities had said they launched a search in the region to find the militants who killed the women.

The four slain women were from a private vocational school, Bravo Institute of Technology. Under an agreement with the Sabawon Pakistan charity, the school had planned to train 140 residents for skilled occupations that would allow them to open their own businesses.

The attack drew condemnation from rights activists on social media, with most demanding swift action against those responsible. Pakistani militants have in recent months stepped up their activities in the region, raising fears they were regrouping in the area, which was a former Taliban stronghold.

The North and South Waziristan districts served as the main base for local and foreign militants until the military secured the region in 2015.

Recommended Stories

  • Any One Of These Techniques'll Make It Easier To Breathe While Running

    There's an art (and a science!) to it.

  • UN: Thousands flee Ethiopia violence, seek asylum in Sudan

    At least 7,000 people who fled escalating ethnic violence in western Ethiopia have sought asylum in neighboring Sudan, the U.N. refugee agency said Tuesday, amid heightened tensions between the two Eastern African nations. Violence in the Metekel Zone of the Benishangul-Gumuz region is separate from the deadly conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region. The Tigray war sent more than 61,000 Ethiopians into Sudan’s provinces of al-Qadarif and Kassala.

  • Trump may soon face deposition in E Jean Carroll rape defamation case

    Now Trump is no longer president case may move forward with depositions

  • Gerard Depardieu Charged With 2018 Rape, Sexual Assault (Report)

    Legendary French actor Gérard Depardieu has been charged with rape and sexual assault stemming from a 2018 incident, the French news agency AFP reported Tuesday. An initial investigation into the accusations was dropped in 2019 for lack of evidence, but the case was reopened last summer, and criminal charges were filed in December, an unnamed judicial source told the AFP. A 20-year-old actress accused Depardieu of having raped and sexually assaulted her at his Parisian home in August 2018. While a spokesperson for the actor has not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for comment, his lawyer, Herve Temime, told AFP that the actor “completely rejects the accusations.” The lawyer has also denied the accusations in several other interviews over the years. Also Read: Gerard Depardieu Rape Investigation Dropped by Paris Prosecutor The actress’s lawyer, Elodie Tuaillon-Hibon, told AFP that she hoped her client’s “private sphere will be respected” as the investigation continues. Depardieu, 72, is an iconic French star with over 170 titles to his name and is known for roles in the 1990 drama “Cyrano de Bergerac,” 1998’s “The Man in the Iron Mask” and the 1990 rom-com “Green Card” — for which he won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Musical or Comedy. In 2017, he starred in Claire Denis’s “Let the Sunshine In” opposite Juliette Binoche. This is not the first time that Depardieu has run afoul of the law. In 2011, the actor urinated in a bottle during a flight from Paris to Dublin, and in 2012, he was accused of assault and battery for punching a motorist in Paris. var _bp = _bp||[]; _bp.push({ "div": "Brid__1", "obj": {"id":"21259","stats":{"wp":1},"title":"Power Women Summit 2020 Tribute to MeToo Survivors ","video":"689129","width":"640","height":"360"}}); Read original story Gerard Depardieu Charged With 2018 Rape, Sexual Assault (Report) At TheWrap

  • Illinois governor signs sweeping criminal-justice overhaul

    Illinois Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday signed into law a sweeping overhaul of policing and criminal justice that eliminates the cash bail system, requires police agencies to equip officers with body cameras and strictly defines use-of-force rules for law enforcement. The Illinois Legislative Black Caucus, which designed the massive measure, hailed it as a historic response to the deaths last year of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky. Opponents argue that it will hamstring police and discourage talented people from joining law enforcement.

  • Peshawar wins high-scoring PSL game against Multan

    Englishman Tom Kohler-Cadmore struck a half century on his debut in the Pakistan Super League and led Peshawar Zalmi to a six-wicket win over Multan Sultans on Tuesday. Kohler-Cadmore’s 53 off 32 balls led Peshawar to its highest-ever chase in the PSL — 197-4 — with an over to spare. Young Haider Ali finished off the game quickly by smashing a quickfire unbeaten 25 off only eight deliveries.

  • TikTok adds features to support users dealing with eating disorders

    The platform is displaying support information and PSAs on certain pages and hashtags.

  • The Best Beds for Kids

    Thirteen twin beds that are as inspired as they are practicalOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Commentary: 'It's a Sin' is a transatlantic hit. But it replicates troubling AIDS crisis tropes

    Russell T Davies' series, streaming on HBO Max, fails to reimagine the often moralizing and pathologizing treatment of HIV-positive people in pop culture.

  • Reports: Rockets to waive DeMarcus Cousins

    DeMarcus Cousins is soon to be a free agent as the Houston Rockets prepare to waive the center as early as Tuesday, according to multiple reports. Cousins is Houston's leading rebounder (7.6 per game) and is averaging a career-low 9.6 points. The Rockets intend to return to a "small ball" lineup with Christian Wood coming back from an ankle injury.

  • Taraji P. Henson Shares Her Favorite Black-Owned Home Brands to Celebrate Black History Month

    The actress has also highlighted her favorite Black-owned wellness, beauty, art and design, and food and drink companies this month

  • Officials Probe ‘Foul Play’ After Crash of Military Plane Close to Finding Abducted Nigerian Schoolboys

    KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty ImagesABUJA, Nigeria—The seven personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) who died in a fatal plane crash in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, on Sunday were close to discovering the location of dozens of students abducted by gunmen from their school in north-central Nigeria last week, two senior military sources told The Daily Beast.The crew—led by Flight Lieutenant Haruna Gadzama, the aircraft captain, and Flight Lieutenant Henry Piyo, the co-pilot—had been in Minna, the capital of Nigeria's north-central Niger state, for days conducting intelligence gathering missions in connection with concerted efforts to secure the release of 42 people, including 27 students. The group was abducted last Wednesday, when gunmen in military uniforms raided the Government Science College in Kagara, killing one student in the process.On Sunday, the officers received intelligence regarding the location of the abductees. According to the two military sources, they quickly flew to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja to refuel their Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft. They were on their way back to Minna when the NAF said the plane reported engine failure and crashed as it attempted to return to Abuja, killing everyone on board.“They had a clue of where the students were located at the time and were preparing to survey the area when the crash happened,” one of the military sources, an officer from the NAF, told The Daily Beast. The source added that, had the incident not occurred, he believed the air force officers “would have been able to report the exact location of everyone kidnapped from the Kagara school.”News of the plane crash created anxiety across Nigeria and led to rumors on social media that the aircraft may have been deliberately touched by actors looking to get rid of the seven officers, described by the NAF in a statement as “well-trained” and “dedicated personnel.” The country's Chief of Air Staff Isiaka Amao on Sunday ordered an “immediate investigation” into the death of the officers, who had conducted intelligence gathering operations across the entire region of northern Nigeria, including the northeast, where ISIS-backed militants and Boko Haram operate.“We should remain calm and wait for the outcome of investigation by the military,” Nigeria's minister of aviation Sirika Hadi Tweeted on Sunday, appearing to address rumors swirling around the cause of the crash. Nigerian authorities have often been accused of protecting armed groups affiliated with the Fulani tribe from the predominantly Muslim northern region of Nigeria, where President Muhammadu Buhari is from. Most of the officers killed in Sunday's plane crash were from southern Nigeria, a predominantly Christian region.“The investigators will look at every possible cause of the crash including foul play,” another military source told The Daily Beast. “I'm sure that the new Chief of Air Staff [who was appointed late in January] would want to get to the bottom of the matter.”It's not the first time the death of experienced NAF officers at the forefront of the fight against dangerous militants leads to an inquiry.Last year, the country's first-ever female combat helicopter pilot Tolulope Arotile was killed from the impact of a reversing vehicle that had crashed into her, raising suspicion across Nigeria that she was murdered. According to the NAF, Arotile was “inadvertently hit” by “an excited former Air Force secondary school classmate while trying to greet her” inside the NAF base in the northwestern city of Kaduna. The 24-year-old had just returned from an operation the military named “Gama Aiki” in Niger state, where she was deployed in the fight against ISIS-backed militants and other criminal gangs, referred to locally as “bandits,” by flying combat missions. Her final combat mission in northern Nigeria was devastating for the terrorists she targeted.She Flew Missions Against ISIS-Backed Terrorists—and Died in a Suspicious ‘Accident’Like Arotile, the seven NAF personnel killed in the crash on Sunday had been key actors in the fight to rid northern Nigeria of bandits and jihadists. According to the NAF, “in the course of conducting Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions,[the officers] had operated in virtually all theatres, including the North-East, North-West as well as the North Central.” Records show that they were flying in one of the NAF’s three Beechcraft King Air 350is, and were undoubtedly some of the most experienced and reliable in the Air Force, which said it has been dealt a huge blow by the loss.“The NAF would find it difficult to replace the personnel based on their training and experience acquired over the years,” Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, said in a press release on behalf of Chief of Air Staff Amao on Monday. “The Service was nevertheless consoled by the fact that the deceased personnel gave their utmost in service to the nation.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Imran Khan visits Sri Lanka as Muslims demand burial rights

    Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Sri Lanka on Tuesday as Muslims protested near the president's office demanding that the government allow people who die of COVID-19 to be buried instead of cremated. Sri Lankan Muslims hope Khan will take up the burial issue when he meets his counterparts on Tuesday and Wednesday. Khan is to meet with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his older brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, during his two-day visit.

  • Exclusive: 'Perfect trips' - Venezuela ships jet fuel to Iran in exchange for gasoline - sources

    Venezuela is shipping jet fuel to Iran in return for vital gasoline imports for the South American nation as part of a swap deal agreed by the two state-run oil firms, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Iran has ramped up assistance to Venezuela since last year as the United States tightened sanctions on both countries, hitting oil exports by state-run firms Petroleos de Venezuela and National Iranian oil Company (NIOC). Iran has sent flotillas of state-operated tankers carrying gasoline and feedstock for motor fuel to Venezuela, as well as equipment and spare parts to help the once-prosperous OPEC nation restart its dilapidated refineries.

  • 5 Things You Should Never Say to Someone Who’s Struggled with an Eating Disorder, According to a Psychologist

    1. I would have never guessed; you look great!“You cannot tell by looking who has, or who has had, an eating disorder. Full stop. Most people who struggle with an eating disorder do not appear ‘underweight’....

  • Iran Curbs Nuclear Inspections After IAEA Compromise

    Feb.23 -- Iran will begin limiting the amount of access UN inspectors have to their nuclear sites from today after weekend talks with the International Atomic Energy Agency led to a last minute compromise. Bloomberg’s Simone Foxman reports on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Middle East.”

  • Future Vaccines Depend on Test Subjects in Short Supply: Monkeys

    Mark Lewis was desperate to find monkeys. Millions of human lives, all over the world, were at stake. Lewis, the chief executive of Bioqual, was responsible for providing lab monkeys to pharmaceutical companies like Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, which needed the animals to develop their COVID-19 vaccines. But as the coronavirus swept across the United States last year, there were few of the specially bred monkeys to be found anywhere in the world. Unable to furnish scientists with monkeys, which can cost more than $10,000 each, about a dozen companies were left scrambling for research animals at the height of the pandemic. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “We lost work because we couldn’t supply the animals in the time frame,” Lewis said. The world needs monkeys, whose DNA closely resembles that of humans, to develop COVID-19 vaccines. But a global shortage, resulting from the unexpected demand caused by the pandemic, has been exacerbated by a recent ban on the sale of wildlife from China, the leading supplier of the lab animals. The latest shortage has revived talk about creating a strategic monkey reserve in the United States, an emergency stockpile similar to those maintained by the government for oil and grain. As new variants of the coronavirus threaten to make the current batch of vaccines obsolete, scientists are racing to find new sources of monkeys, and the United States is reassessing its reliance on China, a rival with its own biotech ambitions. The pandemic has underscored how much China controls the supply of lifesaving goods, including masks and drugs, that the United States needs in a crisis. American scientists have searched private and government-funded facilities in Southeast Asia as well as Mauritius, a tiny island nation off southeast Africa, for stocks of their preferred test subjects, rhesus macaques and cynomolgus macaques, also known as long-tailed macaques. But no country can make up for what China previously supplied. Before the pandemic, China provided over 60% of the 33,818 primates, mostly cynomolgus macaques, imported into the United States in 2019, according to analyst estimates based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The United States has as many 25,000 lab monkeys — predominantly pink-faced rhesus macaques — at its seven primate centers. About 600 to 800 of those animals have been subject to coronavirus research since the pandemic began. Scientists say monkeys are the ideal specimens for researching coronavirus vaccines before they are tested on humans. The primates share more than 90% of our DNA, and their similar biology means they can be tested with nasal swabs and have their lungs scanned. Scientists say it is almost impossible to find a substitute to test COVID-19 vaccines in, although drugs such as dexamethasone, the steroid that was used to treat former President Donald Trump, has been tested in hamsters. The United States once relied on India to supply rhesus macaques. But in 1978, India halted its exports after the Indian press reported that the monkeys were being used in military testing in the United States. Pharmaceutical companies searched for an alternative. Eventually, they landed on China. The pandemic upset what had been a decadeslong relationship between American scientists and Chinese suppliers. “When the China market closed down, that just forced everyone to go to a smaller number of available animals,” Lewis said. For years, several airlines, including the major American carriers, have also refused to transport animals used in medical research because of opposition from animal welfare activists. In the meantime, the price for a cynomolgus monkey has more than doubled from a year ago to well over $10,000, Lewis said. Scientists researching cures for other diseases, including Alzheimer’s and AIDS, say their work has been delayed as priority for the animals goes to coronavirus researchers. The shortage has led a growing number of American scientists to call on the government to ensure a constant supply of the animals. Skip Bohm, associate director and chief veterinary medical officer at the Tulane National Primate Research Center outside New Orleans, said the discussion for a strategic monkey reserve started about 10 years ago among the directors of the national primate research centers. But a stockpile was never created because of the amount of money and time needed to build a breeding program. “Our idea was sort of like the strategic oil reserve, in that there’s lots and lots of fuel somewhere that is only tapped in an emergency,” Bohm said. But as new variants of the virus are discovered, potentially restarting the race for a vaccine, scientists say the government needs to take action on the stockpile immediately. “The strategic monkey reserve is exactly what we needed to deal with COVID, and we just didn’t have it,” said Keith Reeves, a principal investigator at the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Harvard Medical School. But a robust strategic reserve might still be unable to meet the skyrocketing demand for lab animals, as researchers in China have learned. Even with a government-controlled stockpile of about 45,000 monkeys, researchers in China say they are also grappling with a shortage. Researchers often collect hundreds of specimens from a single monkey, whose tissues can be frozen for years and studied over long periods. The scientists say they make the most of each animal, but monkeys infected with COVID-19 cannot be returned to live among other healthy animals and must be eventually euthanized. In January, Shen Weiguo, general manager of the Shanghai Technology Venture Capital Group, told local legislators that three large biomedical companies in the city were short 2,750 research monkeys last year, according to a report in the state news media. The shortfall is expected to grow 15% annually over the next five years, Shen said. Hubei Topgene Biotechnology raises monkeys for its own research and for export. The United States was previously its top export destination, but the company currently does not have enough animals to conduct its own experiments, said Yan Shuo, a sales manager. “Now, it’s not even a matter of money,” Yan said. “We don’t even have monkeys to sell abroad.” The United States maintains seven national primate research centers, where the animals, when not undergoing research, live in colonies with access to the outdoors and enrichment activities. The facilities are affiliated with research universities and funded by the National Institutes of Health. Animal welfare activists have long accused the centers of abuse, including separating babies from their mothers. Matthew R. Bailey, president of the National Association for Biomedical Research, said he was preparing to raise the monkey shortage with the Biden administration. He said China’s decision to halt exports at the beginning of the pandemic was “likely a prudent emergency move,” but he suggested that China could restart exports given what is now known about how the virus is spread. China’s Foreign Ministry said the ban was not targeted at specific species or countries. “Once the international situation improves and the conditions for imports and exports are met,” the ministry said in a statement, “China will actively consider resuming import and export approval and other related work.” Experts said the United States had to bear some responsibility for not having enough research monkeys. The budgets at the national primate centers have either stayed flat or fallen for well over a decade. Koen Van Rompay, an infectious diseases expert at the California National Primate Research Center, said the federal government asked the center to expand its breeding colonies about 10 years ago but did not give it increased funding, so it downsized its colony instead. “What we did in a number of cases was that we gave our females birth control,” Van Rompay said. “So there would be fewer babies born in the spring.” At a panel organized by the National Institutes of Health in December 2018, scientists discussed the challenges facing America’s primate supply. There was an awareness then that “if China decides to turn off the spigot, we will be in deep trouble,” said Jeffrey Roberts, the associate director of the California National Primate Research Center. Attendees “agreed that the need to domestically breed cynomolgus macaques is essential and could jeopardize biomedical research in the United States as a whole, if not met,” according to a report of the meeting. “They emphasized that it may already be too late to address this need but will certainly be too late within a few months.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Ahmaud Arbery's mother reflects on her son's death one year after he was killed while jogging

    "I was in a state of just being numb. And as the days have passed, the numbness has left, and I'm really - it's very painful," Cooper-Jones said.

  • ‘Cult members only come out for the cult leader’: Lara said to be first Trump set for 2024 run – but can she win?

    The idea of Lara Trump as the future of the Republican Party has left many “never Trumpers” aghast

  • White House Denies ‘Kids in Cages’ Charge

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki denied on Tuesday that the Biden administration was placing unaccompanied migrant children “in cages,” after the administration reopened several detention facilities that had been closed since 2019. The Biden administration is contending with a surge in migrants attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border, including large numbers of unaccompanied minors. In response, the administration has reopened a tent facility in Carrizo Springs, Texas, and a shelter in Miami, Fla., to house migrant children. However, the Texas holding center is the same facility where Democratic politicians accused the Trump administration of putting “kids in cages” during a similar surge in border crossings. “This is not kids being kept in cages,” Psaki told reporters on Tuesday. “This is a facility that was opened that’s going to follow the same standards as other [Health and Human Services] facilities.” Psaki added, “We are in a circumstance where we are not going to expel unaccompanied minors at the border….We need to find places that are safe, under COVID protocols, for kids to be, where they can have access to education, health and mental services, consistent with their best interests.” Psaki said the facilities would be operated according to guidelines to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. The reopening of the shelters for migrant children come after President Biden called to close border detention facilities during his campaign. “Close them down,” Biden told an audience in South Carolina in August when asked how to improve conditions at border detention facilities. “By the way, we don’t need them.”