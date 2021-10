MMA Weekly

Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori went to war in the UFC Vegas 41 main event on Saturday at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. After five-rounds of fighting, all three judges scored the fight for Vettori by unanimous decision. All three scorecards read 48-46. Despite the judges' scorecards, Costa believes that he won the fight. A point was deducted from Costa in the second round for an accidental eye poke. The Brazilian didn't think a point should have been deducted. Hear everything Costa had to say during the