Pakistanis seeking disappeared Baluch relatives end sit-in

  • People sit beside the portraits of their missing family members during a sit-in protest, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Dozens of relatives of Baluch missing persons, allegedly taken away by security agencies from restive Baluchistan province, Saturday ended their ten-day protest sleeping in the February cold near Pakistan parliament in capital Islamabad as minster for Human Rights assured their demand for recovery of loved ones would be taken seriously. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
  • Family members of Baluch Missing Persons load their belongings into a van after end their sit-in protest, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Dozens of relatives of Baluch missing persons, allegedly taken away by security agencies from restive Baluchistan province, Saturday ended their ten-day protest sleeping in the February cold near Pakistan parliament in capital Islamabad as minster for Human Rights assured their demand for recovery of loved ones would be taken seriously. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
  • Nasrullah Baluch, center bottom, leader of the Voice of Baluch Missing Persons, speaks while people hold placards and portraits of their missing family members during a press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Dozens of relatives of Baluch missing persons, allegedly taken away by security agencies from restive Baluchistan province, Saturday ended their ten-day protest sleeping in the February cold near Pakistan parliament in capital Islamabad as minster for Human Rights assured their demand for recovery of loved ones would be taken seriously. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
  • Women hold portraits of their missing family members during their sit-in protest, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Dozens of relatives of Baluch missing persons, allegedly taken away by security agencies from restive Baluchistan province, Saturday ended their ten-day protest sleeping in the February cold near Pakistan parliament in capital Islamabad as minster for Human Rights assured their demand for recovery of loved ones would be taken seriously. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
  • Nasrullah Baluch, center bottom, leader of the Voice of Baluch Missing Persons, speaks while people hold placards and portraits of their missing family members during a press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Dozens of relatives of Baluch missing persons, allegedly taken away by security agencies from restive Baluchistan province, Saturday ended their ten-day protest sleeping in the February cold near Pakistan parliament in capital Islamabad as minster for Human Rights assured their demand for recovery of loved ones would be taken seriously. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
  • Nasrullah Baluch, left, leader of the Voice of Baluch Missing Persons, speaks while a woman holds portrait of her missing family members during a press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Dozens of relatives of Baluch missing persons, allegedly taken away by security agencies from restive Baluchistan province, Saturday ended their ten-day protest sleeping in the February cold near Pakistan parliament in capital Islamabad as minster for Human Rights assured their demand for recovery of loved ones would be taken seriously. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
1 / 6

Pakistan Missing Persons

People sit beside the portraits of their missing family members during a sit-in protest, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Dozens of relatives of Baluch missing persons, allegedly taken away by security agencies from restive Baluchistan province, Saturday ended their ten-day protest sleeping in the February cold near Pakistan parliament in capital Islamabad as minster for Human Rights assured their demand for recovery of loved ones would be taken seriously. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
ZARAR KHAN

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Families of people who disappeared in Pakistan's restive Baluchistan province ended a 10-day sit-in near parliament in Islamabad on Saturday, after a government minister promised to look into their relatives' case files.

The dozens of protesters say there has never been a proper enquiry into the fate of their loved ones, who they allege were kidnapped by state security forces over the past 12 years.

The government's stance has long been that the individuals had joined extremist groups and were either killed in fighting or still at large as fugitives.

“We want rule of law in this country, and an end to forced disappearances,” said Nasrullah Baluch, leader of the Voice of Baluch Missing Persons organization.

”Those missing should be brought to court of law and innocents be freed,” he said, adding that the government had assured him Prime Minister Imran Khan would meet a delegation from the group and give priority to the protesters' relatives.

Rights groups say thousands of individuals have been forcibly disappeared in the region since a separatist insurgency began there a dozen years ago. The province borders Afghanistan in the country's southwest and has its own majority ethnic group.

The families had come from the region and slept in the open near parliament, holding placards by day and braving cold weather by night.

Human Rights Minister Dr. Shireern Mazari said the government was committed to stop enforced disappearances and was putting forward legislation to that effect.

Baluchistan has experienced a low-level insurgency for over a decade over demands for autonomy or a greater share of the local mineral and gas wealth. Activists accuse the army of excesses in their crackdown, and being responsible for the disappearance of Baluch youths for years.

