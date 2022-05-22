Pakistan's defiant ex-premier calls for march on Islamabad

FILE - Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan waves to his supporters during an anti-government rally, in Lahore, Pakistan, April 21, 2022. Khan called on Sunday, May 22, 2022, for his supporters to march peacefully on Islamabad on May 25th, to press for fresh elections. Khan, who served as prime minister for over three and half years, was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament by an alliance of all major political parties. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
RIAZ KHAN
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Imran Khan
    Imran Khan
    Pakistani politician and cricketer

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan's defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan called on Sunday for his supporters to march peacefully on Islamabad on May 25th, to press for fresh elections.

Khan, who served as prime minister for over three and half years, was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament by an alliance of all major political parties. Since his ouster, he's addressed rallies in several cities as he mobilizes for a grand show of strength in the capital on Wednesday.

Khan's call came after a marathon session of leaders from his Tahrik-e-Insaf party in the northwestern city of Peshawar. He describes the march as a move to protect the country’s sovereignty, as he alleges that the vote that removed him was a U.S.-organized plot.

In his speech, Khan urged authorities not to oppose the march, which will gain strength outside of Islamabad before heading to the city center. There, he says his supporters will remain until Parliament is dissolved and new elections are called. Thousands have come to his rallies in the past.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warned Khan's supporters not to cause trouble during the march, and accused Khan of misleading the youth — a font of his popularity — for political gain.

Khan claims America wanted him gone because of his foreign policy choices in favor of Russia and China, and a visit he made on Feb. 24 to Moscow, where he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine. He has also said the U.S. dislikes his strident criticism of Washington’s war on terror. The U.S. State Department has denied any involvement in Pakistan’s internal politics.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why Johnny Depp's fans brought alpacas outside courthouse in Amber Heard trial

    A wild and woolly trial becomes even more so.

  • India's top crypto app CoinSwitch calls for regulatory 'peace, certainty'

    India must establish rules on cryptocurrencies to resolve regulatory uncertainty, protect investors and boost its crypto sector, CoinSwitch CEO Ashish Singhal said on Sunday. Although India's central bank has backed a ban on cryptocurrencies over risks to financial stability, a federal government move to tax income from them has been interpreted by the industry as a sign of acceptance by New Delhi. CoinSwitch, which is valued at $1.9 billion, says it is the largest crypto company in India with more than 18 million users.

  • Mullen says US should consider the possibility of Russia using a nuclear weapon

    Former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mike Mullen said on Sunday that U.S. officials should consider the possibility of Russia using a nuclear weapon amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. “It’s very difficult to know what [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is thinking at any particular time. He’s obviously spoken to this. I think we need…

  • Arab lawmaker returns to Israeli coalition after protest walkout

    A lawmaker from Israel's Arab minority said on Sunday she was returning to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's coalition, restoring its tenuous hold over half of the seats in parliament after she briefly bolted in solidarity with the Palestinians. Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi of the liberal Meretz party said in a statement that she reversed course in order to "make gains addressing the needs of the Arab community" and after several of its local leaders placed her "under immense pressure" to do so.

  • Pakistani court orders probe into ex-minister's arrest

    A court in Pakistan's capital has ordered an investigation into the controversial arrest of a former human rights minister over a decades old land dispute. Chief Justice Ather Minallah of the Islamabad High Court late Saturday ordered the probe in response to a petition from the daughter of former minister Shireen Mazari. Minallah questioned the decision by officials in Islamabad to allow police from a Punjab provincial district to make the arrest in the capital.

  • Historic heatwave poised to hit dozens of US states this weekend

    Temperatures expected to be 20F to 30F above average for this time of year, breaking records and raising health fears

  • Future foods: What you could be eating by 2050

    Scientists say we need to future-proof our diets in a warming world by eating little-known plants.

  • Indo-French Production Service Company La Fabrique Bullish on Business After New Indian Filming Incentives (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paris and Mumbai-based production service company La Fabrique Films is looking forward to a further surge in business in the wake of new Indian filming incentives that were announced in Cannes. International productions filming in India can be reimbursed up to 35% of qualifying production spend in the country. La Fabrique, which specializes in European […]

  • Here's Why Generals Often Get Light Sentences at Courts-Martial, According to Advocates

    The military's problem of "different spanks for different ranks" may be built into the military justice system's sentencing process in addition to stemming from cultural issues, advocates say.

  • Gangs strangle Haiti's capital as violence soars

    Gangs are fighting each other in Haiti's capital with a new intensity and brutality that has horrified and frightened many who feel the country is swiftly unraveling as it tries to recover from the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. (May 22)

  • Pakistan FM: A new engagement with US has started

    Pakistan's new foreign minister says the United States and his country must move beyond past tensions over Afghanistan and are entering a new engagement after years of strained relations under former Prime Minister Imran Khan. (May 20)

  • Climate to conflict, Davos' post-COVID return has full plate

    Davos — the hub of an elite annual gathering in the Swiss Alps — is back, more than two years after the coronavirus pandemic kept its business gurus, political leaders and high-minded activists away. There’s no shortage of urgent issues for the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting to tackle. With their lofty ambition to help improve the state of the world, forum organizers have their work cut out for them: there are soaring food and fuel prices, Russia's war in Ukraine, climate change, drought and food shortages in Africa, yawning inequality between rich and poor, and autocratic regimes gaining ground in some places — on top of signs that the pandemic is far from over.

  • Biden blundered in easing sanctions on Venezuela, Cuba. But he can still correct course | Opinion

    There are three likely reasons why the Biden administration decided to ease some sanctions on Venezuela and Cuba. They help explain why the White House took these measures, but they are no excuse for the disastrous way in which they were rolled out.

  • The Memo: Judge hands Biden a legal defeat but a political reprieve

    A federal judge appointed by former President Trump gave President Biden and Democrats an odd kind of reprieve on Friday. Judge Robert R. Summerhays issued a preliminary injunction Friday afternoon preventing the White House from lifting Title 42, the controversial measure that has been used to turn back migrants and people seeking asylum at the…

  • Ukrainian sappers destroy about 10,000 explosive hazards in Kyiv Oblast, says Interior Ministry

    Sappers of the National Guard are engaged in mine clearance of Kyiv Oblast after the liberation of the region from the Russian invaders, Ukraine's Interior Ministry said in a Telegram messenger post on May 22.

  • Consumers defy inflation to support economy. For how long?

    With prices across the economy — from food, gas and rent to cars, airfares and hotel rooms — soaring at their fastest pace in decades, you might think Americans would tap the brakes on spending. It was a reassuring sign that consumers — the primary drivers of America’s economy — are still providing vital support and helping allay concerns that a recession might be near.

  • Ukrainian former PoW wins court battle with Russia

    Volodymyr Fomitskyi, who fought to defend Ukraine’s Donbas and spent ten days as a prisoner of Russia in 2014, has won a court case against the Russian Federation, Radio Liberty reported on May 21.

  • 3 Extremely Safe High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy if the U.S. Dips Into Recession

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging between 5.5% and 12%, can combat historically high inflation and make patient investors richer over time.

  • Jamie Dimon, Carl Icahn, and other market experts are sounding the alarm about a recession. Here’s what they’ve all said

    Eighty-one percent of U.S. adults believe a recession will hit this year. Many economic experts and Wall Street titans agree.

  • Australia PM concedes election defeat

    Australia’s prime minister conceded defeat late on Saturday after an election that could deliver a minority government. (May 21)