Pakistan's economic woes put PM Khan's future in doubt

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ashraf KHAN
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Housewife Maira Tayyab has considered begging for money to feed her family in inflation-hit Pakistan, while shop owner Mohammad Hanif finds his thoughts turning to crime.

They're too proud and honest to act on the impulse, but their woes are shared by millions of Pakistanis whose disgruntlement threatens Prime Minister Imran Khan's chances of re-election next year.

"We cannot beg as we are white-collar people," Tayyab, 40, told AFP in Karachi, a bustling port city that is Pakistan's financial capital.

But, she said: "We don't know how we make ends meet."

Inflation hit about 10 percent last year, according to the World Bank. The cooking oil price is up 130 percent since Khan took power and the cost of fuel has risen 45 percent to 145 rupees ($0.82) a litre in a year.

Tayyab's sentiments are echoed by Kursheed Sharif, a 50-year-old mother of five, who unleashes a slew of curses as she describes her family's woes.

"Only death seems an alternative to survival under this government," she told AFP, close to tears, outside her unplastered rental shack.

Khan promised to sweep away decades of entrenched corruption and cronyism when his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party swept to power in 2018.

But his failure to deliver is already being felt at the polls, and last month the PTI was soundly thrashed in provincial elections in its Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stronghold.

"The government boasts about its economic feats, but in reality it has lost its ground and credibility," said Tauseef Ahmed Khan, a rights activist and political commentator.

- Inherited a mess -

Khan had campaigned on a platform of creating an Islamic welfare state, with efficient taxation on businesses and individuals funding social projects to benefit the poor.

Analysts admit he inherited a mess -- and the Covid-19 pandemic has not helped -- but his policies have done little to change the state of affairs.

"Nothing is stable," said Rashid Alam, who works for an international bank in Karachi.

"Increased unemployment, increased inflation... this is the political and economic reality in Pakistan."

The numbers bear him out.

Although the economy is forecast to grow four percent in 2022, for the past three years it has remained largely stagnant.

The rupee has also taken a pounding, losing 12 percent to the dollar since July -- not helped by a $5 billion trade deficit, and despite forex remittances from a vast diaspora growing nearly 10 percent to $12.9 billion.

Khan argued this week that Pakistan's problems -- specifically inflation -- were not unique, saying it remains "one of the cheapest countries" in the world.

There are some pluses.

The manufacturing and service sectors are rebounding as lockdowns ease, the World Bank has said, and better rains this year will boost agriculture.

But the biggest problem facing the economy is servicing nearly $127 billion in debt.

Khan successfully negotiated a $6 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan package in 2019, but only a third was paid before the tap turned off after the government failed to implement promised reforms -- including slashing subsidies on a range of essentials.

Pakistan has had to accept painful conditions, such as increasing petrol and electricity prices.

Ahead of an IMF meeting later this month to decide whether to release another tranche, the government has pushed through a mini-budget -- with new or increased taxes on a range of imports, exports and services -- that has drawn the ire of millions.

"Can you imagine oil and sugar prices reaching this level?" housewife Sharif lamented.

- Criminal thoughts -

On the brink of defaulting, Islamabad has recently tapped $3 billion each from China and Saudi Arabia, and $2 billion from the United Arab Emirates.

"All the loans it has been taking now, from whatever sources, are to pay past loans," said Qaiser Bengali, an independent economist.

"Essentially the economy is bankrupt. Pakistan cannot pay its loans."

Still, nobody seems prepared to pay for services they want.

Tax evasion is almost a national sport -- fewer than two million people paid in 2020, from a working population 25 times that -- and receipts account for less than 10 percent of gross domestic product, the lowest in the region.

That sort of chicanery prompts Muhammad Hanif, who runs a small car-battery repair shop, to think of new ways to support his family.

"(Criminal) thoughts occupy me as to how I must meet ends," he said.

"But I fear Allah, so I shrug off those thoughts."

ak/fox/leg/dva

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK police asked to probe Indian officials’ role in Kashmir

    A London-based law firm filed an application with British police Tuesday seeking the arrest of India's army chief and a senior Indian government official over their alleged roles in war crimes in disputed Kashmir. Law firm Stoke White said it submitted extensive evidence to the Metropolitan Police’s War Crimes Unit documenting how Indian forces headed by Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane and Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah were responsible for the torture, kidnapping and killing of activists, journalists and civilians.

  • Pakistan’s Crime Agency to Ask Telecom Authority to Block Crypto Websites: Report

    The State Bank of Pakistan has already submitted recommendations for regulating cryptocurrencies.

  • Hindu extremists in India escalate rhetoric with calls to kill Muslims

    India’s Supreme Court says it will investigate after complaints that Hindu nationalist leaders called on followers to take up arms against the country’s Muslim minority.

  • Satellite photos show aftermath of Abu Dhabi oil site attack

    Satellite photos obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday appear to show the aftermath of a fatal attack on an oil facility in the capital of the United Arab Emirates claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

  • Stock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell across the board and Treasury yields surged amid a ramp-up in speculation that central banks will have to boost interest rates sooner than earlier anticipated.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE R

  • All Cal State universities add caste to anti-discrimination policy

    California State University has become the first university system in the country to add caste to its anti-discrimination policy.

  • The Best Vegetable Peelers of 2022

    The peeler is a simple and economical kitchen workhorse. Here's how to choose the right one.

  • Why Phoenix is only No. 8 among Zillow's 10 hottest housing markets

    Known for maintaining a top position in home price growth nationwide, Phoenix is only No. 8 on Zillow's 10 hottest housing markets of 2022. Here's why.

  • Recipe: Crispy chicken tingles with Sichuan pepper

    In restaurants across Chengdu, China, there is a singular dish the evokes a tingling response — crispy stir-fried chicken on a plate piled high with thin red chilis. When you take a bite of the chicken, you can feel it in your face, but it’s not eye-watering — it’s tongue-tingling. The tingle comes from one complex ingredient native to the region: Sichuan peppercorns.

  • Toyota expects annual production target shortfall as chip shortage drags on

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota said on Tuesday it expects to miss its annual 9 million vehicle production target because competition for semiconductors meant it didn't have enough to ramp up car output to offset production lost during the pandemic last year. "Hitting the 9 million mark is going to be extremely difficult," Kazunari Kamakura, an executive at the world's biggest car maker, said during an online briefing. Toyota, he added, could not predict how long the chip shortage would last.

  • Michigan City Is First in the Nation to Be Led by All-Muslim Government: 'Historic Achievement'

    "We were the qualified candidates," one councilwoman said. "We were the ones who have the most voice for the community that elected us because they trust us to represent what they need from the city"

  • Your Daily HomeScope for January 18, 2022

    If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!

  • Japan poised to widen COVID-19 controls as Omicron drives record infections

    Japan was poised on Wednesday to widen COVID-19 controls to cover half its population as the Omicron variant drives new infections to record levels. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to officially approve the plan after it was cleared by an expert panel. The measures, already in place in three regions, will widen to cover Tokyo and 12 other prefectures, lasting from Friday until Feb. 13.

  • Suspect arrested and charged with hate crime for alleged attack on Sikh cab driver at JFK Airport

    A man accused of physically assaulting and racially abusing a Sikh taxi driver at New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport earlier this month has been arrested and charged with a hate crime this week. The incident occurred at a taxi stand outside the airport’s Terminal 4 on Jan. 3, a criminal complaint from the Queens District Attorney's Office said, according to CNN. The attack allegedly started with a verbal dispute between the victim and the suspect, 21-year-old Mohamed Hassanain, who claimed to be at the airport to pick up his girlfriend.

  • Ohio National Guard soldiers serving as support staff at Southeastern Ohio Med

    Five National Guard members are serving as support staff to allow the hospital’s caregivers to focus on delivering quality care to patients.

  • Texas synagogue siege: Rabbi threw chair at gunman to help two hostages escape

    The hostage-taker was shot dead moments later.

  • Sanders open to supporting primary challengers against Manchin and Sinema

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) thinks there's a "good chance" Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) will face challenges in future Democratic primaries and says he would be open to supporting their opponents. Asked about the likelihood of Manchin and Sinema being challenged by other Democrats, Sanders indicated he thinks "there's a very good chance" of that happening, though he observed "it's up to the people of those states."...

  • Birju Maharaj, legend of India's kathak dance form, dies

    Birju Maharaj, a legend of classical Indian dance and among the country’s most well-known performing artists, died Monday. Maharaj was suffering from a kidney ailment and was undergoing dialysis and likely died of a cardiac arrest, his granddaughter Ragini Maharaj told the Press Trust of India news agency. Known as Maharaj-ji by his many fans, he was considered an icon of the kathak form of Indian classical dance and was a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second highest civilian award.

  • Texas Grid Says Nearly All Its Generators Are Ready for Cold

    (Bloomberg) -- The main grid operator for Texas said the vast majority of its power-generating units are in compliance with new rules that require them to be able to operate during winter weather. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaDeadly Drone Strik

  • Florida lawmaker introduces bill to remove three confederate holidays from state law

    A Democratic Florida state lawmaker has introduced a bill to remove holidays in the state honoring the Confederacy for the third time in five years.As local NBC affiliate WFLA reported, Florida state senate minority leader Lauren Book (D) filed the bill last week to remove such holidays from Florida state law.In Florida, three holidays that honor the Confederacy are legally recognized: the Jan. 19 birthday of Robert E. Lee, Confederate Memorial...