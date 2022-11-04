Pakistan's ex-PM Khan wounded in gun attack
A gunman opened fire at a campaign truck carrying Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, wounding him slightly. (Nov. 4)
Nine others were also wounded.
STORY: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the shin on Thursday (November 3) in what his aides called a clear assassination attempt.His anti-government protest convoy came under attack in the east of the country.Several others in the group were wounded, including party colleague Faisal Javed, who was photographed bleeding.Pakistan's information minister said a suspect had been arrested. Local TV channels ran this footage released by Khan's party of the suspected shooter. "Imran Khan was misleading people. And I could not bear that. That is why I did this. So I killed him -- tried to kill him. I tried my best to kill him. Only Imran Khan. I did not want to kill anyone else."One party member said there were reports of a fatality. A spokesperson for Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said to Reuters, quote: "If the shooter had not been stopped by people there, the entire PTI leadership would have been wiped out."Local media showed pictures of 70-year-old Khan waving to the crowd after being evacuated from his vehicle following the shooting.He was taken to hospital in Lahore after the attack in Wazirabad, nearly 120 miles from the capital Islamabad.Protesters poured out on to streets in some parts of the country as PTI leaders demanded justice.Pakistan has a long history of political violence. Former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in December 2007 in a gun and bomb attack after holding an election rally near Islamabad.Before Thursday's attack former cricketer Khan was leading a protest march on Islamabad to demand snap elections.Since being ousted in April through a parliamentary vote, he has has held rallies across Pakistan - stirring opposition against a government that is struggling to bring the economy out of the crisis that Khan's administration left it in.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday for a one-day visit that has drawn criticism over China’s tacit support for Russia in its war on Ukraine and lingering controversies over economic ties and human rights issues. Scholz, who is traveling with several top German business leaders, received a formal welcome from Xi, who was recently re-appointed head of the ruling Communist Party, at the Great Hall of the People in the heart of Beijing.
More than 100 Ukrainian prisoners of war returned to Ukraine following a prisoner exchange deal with Russia.
Microsoft will expand its assistance to Ukraine by $100 million in digital infrastructure, and help implement various economic management projects by the end of 2023, Microsoft VP Brad Smith said during a meeting with Ukraine’s Digital Transformation Minister, Mykhailo Fedorov on Nov. 3.
Kenya Airways PLC's pilots will begin a strike on Nov. 5, their union said on Friday, adding that a 14-day notice on the action had ended without the airline's management addressing their grievances. The Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) — a union that represents more than 400 pilots at the carrier — issued the notice that expired at midnight on Wednesday, following a dispute over pensions contributions and settlement of deferred pay for its members. "We are therefore at liberty to exercise our right to withdraw our labour forthwith," Murithi Nyagah, the general secretary of KALPA, said in a statement.
"My life with my mom and dad taught me a lesson, which I hope this film in a small way imparts," Steven Spielberg said of The Fabelmans
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday called for his supporters to end protests across the country following his election loss to former leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. (Nov. 3) (AP Video by Tatiana Pollastri, Juan Pablo Arraez, Victor Caivano, Andre Penner and Mario Lobão)
LISBON (Reuters) -Mark MacGann, the whistleblower behind the so-called Uber Files, said on Wednesday that the ride-hailing company seemed to be taking steps toward improving its work culture, but that its business model was still "absolutely" unsustainable. The Guardian and Le Monde newspapers reported in July that Uber Technologies Inc broke laws and secretly lobbied politicians as part of an aggressive drive to expand into new markets from 2013 to 2017. MacGann, who led Uber's lobbying efforts to win over governments, identified himself as the source who leaked the more than 124,000 company files.
Troy Faulkner, a Jan. 6 rioter who smashed in a window at the U.S. Capitol, invoked Jeffrey Epstein after he was sentenced to five months in federal prison Thursday.
BERLIN (Reuters) -Britain should look to Germany to learn how to cope with a wave of immigrants, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said on Thursday, chastising London for its depiction of Albanians arriving in the country via the English Channel. "To single out a community and to talk about gangsters and about criminals, this doesn't sound ... very British, sounds more like screams from a madhouse," Rama said while praising Berlin's response to migration policy. Britain has been consumed by a row over migration since interior minister Suella Braverman blamed a "surge in the number of Albanian arrivals" on young, single men who she said were part of organised criminal gangs.
Pakistan has a history of political coups and unrest. 2007 - Two-time Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto is assassinated in a gun and bomb attack after holding an election rally in Rawalpindi. 1999 - Former army chief Pervez Musharraf seizes power in a bloodless coup.
Roland pastor returns from Ukraine
China has reiterated its call for a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir dispute and the protection of Chinese investments in Pakistan, as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrapped up a two-day official visit to Beijing. The 47-point joint statement, released after what was Sharif's first trip to China since taking office in April, saw the two countries pledge cooperation on a wide range of areas, from disaster relief to trade and investments and security. Sharif was the second foreign leader - after
You’re not grabbing a Kleenex tissue to wipe your tears—you’re grabbing a Kleenex brand tissue to wipe your tears, according to Kleenex, which wants to remind the public of the proper use of its name as we head into the season of colds and flu.
The Democratic Party of Georgia played host to a press conference to discuss Herschel Walker's campaign after his visit to Augusta on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
The Russians fired 157 shells and bombs on the border of Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours. Source: Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, on Telegram Quote: "Hromadas [administrative units designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.
ABCDuring his monologue Wednesday night, Jimmy Kimmel once again brought up the mounting allegations of hypocrisy against Georgia’s Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, including another woman who claims he pressured her into a getting an abortion she didn’t want.“And while a revelation like that could be a five-alarm fire for most campaigns,” the host said, “Herschel Walker is a businessman. And when opportunity knocks…”Did Herschel Walker put a baby in you? pic.twitter.com/VRyff0krKH—
Fixtures, results and scorecards from the eighth edition of the Men's T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia in October and November 2022.
Robert Quinn and Dean Marlowe could be the first players in NFL history to play 18 games in one season.