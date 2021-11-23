Pakistan's Lahore becomes world's 3rd most polluted city

·1 min read

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Lahore on Tuesday became the world’s third most polluted city as increasing smog has engulfed Pakistan's cultural capital, an air quality monitoring company said.

The bad air has sickened hundreds with respiratory and other illnesses.

Lahore ranked third behind Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, and Mongolia's capital Ulaanbaatar on the pollution index, according to Switzerland-based air quality information platform IQAir.

Increasing air pollution and smog have forced authorities to order a partial closure of schools in Lahore, once known as the city of gardens. Authorities said they closed some factories and some were fined for not using technology that helps in controlling pollution.

Doctors are advising people to wear face masks to avoid respiratory related diseases.

Rafeh Alam, a environmental expert who has been campaigning to create awareness among people about the dangers of increasing pollution, said many people, including women and children, have been exposed to toxic air, which causes several diseases. He urged the government to take measures to reduce air pollution.

Adding to vehicle and industry pollution is the popular practice among poor Pakistani farmers of setting fire to remnants of the previous season’s crop before preparing land for the next planting. Winds worsen the pollution by further spreading smog across the region.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pakistan disputes India's claim that pilot downed F-16 jet

    Pakistan on Tuesday rejected India's claim that an Indian pilot shot down the Islamic nation’s F-16 fighter plane in 2019. The statement from Pakistan came a day after Indian President Ram Nath Kovind awarded pilot Abhinandan Varthaman India's third-highest honor, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top military officials looking on at the ceremony in New Delhi. According to India, Varthaman shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter plane during aerial combat with Pakistan's air force in February 2019, showing “conspicuous courage” and an exceptional sense of duty, the award reads.

  • British beaches plagued by 'plastic pollution that looks just like pebbles'

    The so-called 'pyroplastics' are believed to be remnants of plastic that has been burnt or melted and have been spotted in Wales.

  • Image shows Muslims praying outside a mosque in Bangladesh

    After members of Hindu right-wing groups were arrested in India for disrupting Muslim prayer gatherings, an image showing Muslims praying on the street circulated on Facebook and Twitter with a claim that it was shot in India. The claim is false; the image shows Muslims praying outside a mosque in Bangladesh -- not in India."This secular scene is only visible in India, if this happens in other Muslim nations they will be jailed," reads the Hindi-language caption to the image shared on Facebook o

  • Delhi extends pollution semi-lockdown as toxic smog continues to choke city

    All schools in city will remain shut until further orders and employees will continue to work from home this week

  • Why is a third H-1B lottery under way?

    Applicants should check the myUSCIS portal, and those selected ones can can file their petitions between Nov. 22 and Feb. 23.

  • Dinosaurs Rule the Earth in New Jurassic World: Dominion Prologue: Watch

    Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the clip features all new footage set before the events of the upcoming film. Dinosaurs Rule the Earth in New Jurassic World: Dominion Prologue: Watch Carys Anderson

  • This 289-Foot Superyacht Has a Bonkers Asymmetrical Design—and It’s Up for Grabs

    The singular steel vessel is owned by Malaysian-Chinese entrepreneur Vincent Tan.

  • Priyanka Chopra Subtly Addressed Those Nick Jonas Breakup Rumors on Instagram

    Priyanka Chopra used her Instagram to throw some water on rumors that she and Nick Jonas had privately broken up or are having trouble in their marriage.

  • China’s New Stock Exchange Is Off to a Strong Start. International Investors Don’t Have Access—Yet.

    Foreign investors are not yet allowed to open individual trading accounts on the Beijing Stock Exchange, now mainland China’s third, after bourses in Shanghai and Shenzhen.

  • In blow to ANC, opposition DA mayors elected in major S.African cities

    South Africa's largest opposition party won mayoral posts in three major cities in the country's economic heartland, a blow to the governing African National Congress (ANC) in the wake of its worst-ever election result. Mayoral candidates from the ANC's main rival the Democratic Alliance (DA) won in the three metropolitan areas up for grabs in the country's most populated province of Gauteng: Johannesburg, Tshwane which includes the administrative capital Pretoria and Ekurhuleni, where the busiest airport is located. However, DA victories were made possible by the support of the Marxist Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), led by firebrand Julius Malema, and ActionSA, led by a former DA mayor of Johannesburg who broke away from the party.

  • Princes to paupers: India's salesmen face ruin as tycoon Ambani targets mom-and-pop stores

    For eight straight days, household goods salesman Vipresh Shah has failed to sell a single pack of Dettol soap to the storekeepers who have been buying from him ever since he took over his family business as a teenager, 14 years ago. Shah is an official distributor for Britain's Reckitt Benckiser in Vita, near Sangli city, around 200 miles south of Mumbai. "As Reckitt's distributor, I used to be like a prince in the market," said Shah.

  • Kansas lawmakers divided as special session to fight COVID-19 vaccine mandates begins

    Kansas House and Senate Republicans put forward separate proposals to push back on President Joe Biden’s vaccination rules as the $65,000-per-day special session started.

  • City flooded after heavy downpours in India

    Roads in Bangalore, India, were buried under several feet of water on Nov. 22 after several days of torrential rain soaked the city. Dozens of people in the region have reportedly died or are missing as a result of flooding.

  • OPEC+ Warns of Response as Biden Poised for Oil Reserve Release

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ officials warned they’re likely to respond to plans by the world’s largest oil consumers to release oil from their strategic stockpiles, setting up a fight for control of the global energy market.Most Read from BloombergAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsA Denser City, But at What Cost?The Women Behind Historic House DesignsFrom Bathhouses to Fisheries, Hidden Inflation Is Creeping Acr

  • Taliban to purge 'people of bad character' from ranks

    The Taliban have formed a commission to purge "people of bad character" from their ranks to protect Afghanistan's reputation, the group said on Tuesday, in the latest sign it is trying to change from an insurgency into a regular government. The Taliban operated as insurgent fighters for two decades before toppling a Western-backed government in August. In an audio recording, Taliban deputy chief and Afghan interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani said: "We are learning that people of bad character had entered (Taliban) ranks and had been causing a bad name to the Islamic Emirate (Afghanistan) and serving their vested interests."

  • Enes Kanter Is on a Warpath

    Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter likes to talk—a lot.

  • Crab migration continues on Christmas Island

    (SOUNDBITE) (English) CHRISTMAS ISLAND NATIONAL PARK NATURAL RESOURCE MANAGER, BRENDAN TIERNAN, SAYING:"This year's migration has just been absolutely epic. The roads have been a seething mass of red crabs."Location: Christmas Island, AustraliaMillions of red crabs are emerging from the center of Christmas Islandfor their annual migration journey to the ocean"You get some very different reactions, some people were quite freaked out by the fact that they're surrounded by millions of crawling arthropods, whereas other people are just emersed, basically do a little red crab angel, they'll lie on ground and let themselves get covered in red crabs. It is really one of those things that you just can't see anywhere else on the planet." Male crabs journey back to the jungle after matingThe females stay behind in the burrows to lay eggsEach female crab can produce up to 100,000 eggswhich she will deposit into the ocean"It's very exciting, it's what Christmas Island's all about. Christmas Island and the red crab, like sometimes we call it red crab island, the island's community acknowledge just how important red crabs are to our ecosystem and to our economy, to tourism and just one of those really unique ecological phenomenon that don't happen anywhere else in the world."

  • $50K in merchandise stolen from Lululemon and Valley Fair in SJ

    San Jose police say thieves got away with more than $50,000 of merchandise and have this message, "Hey, if you come to San Jose, we are going to find you, we are going to arrest you and we are going to bring you back here to face charges."

  • 11 things Oklahoma Sooners fans can be thankful for in 2021

    It's the season for giving thanks and the Oklahoma Sooners have a lot to be thankful for as they approach the traditional Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. It may not have all gone as planned, but it's been an eventful year for the University of ...

  • Let it snow? Not in Denver, which has broken a nearly 90-year-old record in a snowless fall.

    Another Denver record could also fall: The city has gone more than 212 days since its last measurable snow, the fifth-longest such streak on record.