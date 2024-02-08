Pakistan's military says at least 12 killed in polling day violence

Security officials stand outside a polling station during the 2024 Pakistani general election. -/PPI via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

At least 12 people, mostly security officials, have been killed in numerous attacks by militants aiming to disrupt the national elections, the Pakistani military said on Thursday.

The attacks occurred in at least 51 places in the country’s volatile south-western and north-western regions that border with Afghanistan and Iran.

At least 10 security personnel were among the dead, the military’s statement adds. As many as 39 pople have been wounded and five militants were also killed.

Around 600,000 security personnel including 137,000 troops have been deployed to guard the vote in the nuclear-armed Islamic republic.

Polls have closed after thousands of people defied deadly attacks to queue up to vote for only a third transfer of power between civilian governments in the coup-prone nation in several decades.

The party of Pakistan’s former prime minister Nawaz Sharif claimed victory on Thursday as the vote counting began after a chaotic day of polling saw rigging allegations by the opposition amid an internet shutdown and deadly violence.