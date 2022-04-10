Pakistan's PM ousted in no-confidence vote

Motley Fool

Few stocks have performed as well as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) over the past decade. With fervent investor optimism and rapid top-line growth, the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer now has a market cap north of $1 trillion, making it one of the most valuable companies in the world. As investors try to find the next wave of potential market-beating stocks, it can be helpful to look back at the recipe for a stock like Tesla, or any of the technology giants, to reach such high market values.