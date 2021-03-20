Pakistan's prime minister tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for the coronavirus and is self-isolating with a mild cough and fever, Health Minister Faisal Sultan said in a tweet on Saturday.

The big picture: The news comes two days after Khan received his first dose of the vaccine, likely China's Sinopharm which is the only shot available in Pakistan and takes a few weeks to build immunity, per Reuters.

Senior aides to the prime minister emphasized that Khan likely became infected prior to his Thursday shot, Reuters reports.

"Along with Sinopharm, the country has approved the CanSinoBio, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Sputnik V vaccines for emergency use," BBC writes.

Khan had stressed his concern after receiving the positive COVID result that it could serve as a setback to the nation's mass inoculation drive, his adviser Shahbaz Gill told local TV, per Reuters.

Officials are urging the public not to be deterred from getting their vaccines.

By the numbers: Pakistan has 623,000 virus cases and almost 13,800 confirmed deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

COVID-19 cases in Pakistan have been rising, and partial lockdown restrictions have recently been reintroduced due to the increase, the Guardian reports.

