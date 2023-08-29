Palace blocked Meghan from saying ‘poppycock’ in Suits, creator claims

Palace officials vetted the scripts of Meghan Markle’s television drama in the early days of her relationship with Prince Harry and banned her from saying the word poppycock, the show’s creator has claimed.

Aaron Korsch said he had to change a line of dialogue in Suits because “the Royal family… did not want to put the word in her mouth”.

He suggested Prince Harry’s advisers were probably worried that the clip would be edited by internet pranksters so that they could make memes of her saying “c—”.

Mr Korsch’s claim would mean that officials from Buckingham Palace, which represented Elizabeth II and the wider Royal family, or Kensington Palace, which represented Prince Harry, were far more involved in shaping the Duchess of Sussex’s image in the first months of the couple’s relationship than was previously known.

The Duchess started dating Prince Harry in mid-2016 and she finished filming Suits the following year.

However, Mr Korsch’s version of events was disputed by former aides, who suggested it was the Duchess’s agent, not the Palace, that demanded the change.

Suits press event with Aaron Korsh (right), creator and executive producer - NBCUniversal

Mr Korsch told The Hollywood Reporter: “I will say, [the Royal family] weighed in on some stuff. Not many things, by the way, but a few things that we wanted to do and couldn’t do, and it was a little irritating.

“I remember one was a particular line of dialogue… my wife’s family, when they have a topic to discuss that might be sensitive, they use the word poppycock.

“So, in the episode… as a nod to my in-laws, we were going to have her say: ‘My family would say poppycock.’ And the Royal family did not want her saying the word. They didn’t want to put the word poppycock in her mouth. I presume because they didn’t want people cutting things together of her saying ‘c—’.

“So, we had to change it to ‘bull—-’ instead of ‘poppycock’ and I did not like it because I’d told my in-laws that [poppycock] was going to be in the show. There was maybe one or two more things, but I can’t remember.”

He added: “I don’t know how [the Royal family] got [the scripts]. I was aware that they were reading them because I got the feedback, but I don’t remember the process by which they got them.

‘I had some sympathy’

“Meghan did not call me. I can’t remember. It might have been the directing producer at the time, or her agent. Whoever it was, they didn’t like having to tell me any more than I liked having to hear it.

“But listen, when they explained it that way, and I’m pretty sure it got explained to me that it was about that [potential for splicing], I had some sympathy because I wouldn’t want somebody doing that to her either. And the thing is, I didn’t think anybody really would, but also I don’t know. People are crazy.”

The Duchess’s character was written out of the show several months after her relationship with Prince Harry became public knowledge, and she decided she could not carry on acting in the legal drama while she was in a long-term relationship with a member of the Royal family.

One former Palace aide said they had “no recollection” of scripts being vetted and suggested it was probably an “over zealous” agent.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment. The Duchess’s representatives were contacted for comment.

