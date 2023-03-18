Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Has Announced A Dividend Of £0.0375

Palace Capital Plc's (LON:PCA) investors are due to receive a payment of £0.0375 per share on 14th of April. The dividend yield will be 6.9% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Palace Capital Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Palace Capital's dividend was higher than its profits, but the free cash flows quite comfortably covered it. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 25.3% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 195%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Palace Capital's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from £0.04 total annually to £0.15. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 16% per annum over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Palace Capital's EPS has fallen by approximately 25% per year during the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We don't think Palace Capital is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 5 warning signs for Palace Capital you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored. Is Palace Capital not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

