Palace Capital's (LON:PCA) Dividend Will Be UK£0.03

The board of Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of October, with investors receiving UK£0.03 per share. This makes the dividend yield 4.4%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Palace Capital Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Despite not being profitable, Palace Capital is paying out most of its free cash flow as a dividend. Paying a dividend while unprofitable is generally considered an aggressive policy, and with limited funds retained for reinvestment, growth may be slow.

Over the next year, EPS might fall by 55.4% based on recent performance. This will push the company into unprofitability, which means the managers will have to choose between suspending the dividend, or paying it out of cash reserves.

Palace Capital's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, Palace Capital's dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. The dividend has gone from UK£0.04 in 2014 to the most recent annual payment of UK£0.12. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 17% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Palace Capital's EPS has fallen by approximately 55% per year during the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Palace Capital's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. We don't think Palace Capital is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Palace Capital (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

