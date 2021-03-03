Palace to investigate after Meghan accused of bullying staff

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 file photo, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smiles during her visit with Prince Harry to Canada House, in London. Buckingham Palace said Wednesday, March 3, 2021 it was launching an investigation after a newspaper reported that a former aide had made a bullying allegation against the Duchess of Sussex. The Times of London reported allegations that the duchess drove out two personal assistants and left staff feeling “humiliated.” (Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool Photo via AP, file)
·2 min read

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace said Wednesday it was launching an investigation after a newspaper reported that a former aide had made a bullying allegation against the Duchess of Sussex.

The Times of London reported allegations that the duchess drove out two personal assistants and left staff feeling “humiliated.” It said an official complaint was made by Jason Knauf, then the communications secretary to Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry. He now works for Harry’s elder brother, Prince William.

The palace said it was “clearly very concerned” about the allegations.

It said in a statement that the palace human resources team “will look into the circumstances outlined in the article” and would seek to speak to current and former staff.

“The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace,” it said.

American actress Meghan Markle, a former star of the TV legal drama “Suits,” married Harry, a grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle in May 2018. Their son, Archie, was born the following year.

In early 2020, Meghan and Harry announced they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said were the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media. They recently bought a house in Santa Barbara, California, and are expecting a second child.

The bullying allegations were reported four days before the scheduled broadcast of an Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan, which is anticipated to draw a huge audience. It also comes less than two weeks after the palace announced that the couple’s split from official duties would be final.

A spokesman for the duchess said she was “saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.”

Recommended Stories

  • Meghan, Harry and the Queen of All Media: What Should We Expect From Oprah's Exclusive Interview?

    A duke and a duchess are about to have a sit-down with a queen—to discuss, among other things, their departure from the royal family and concerns about outside interference on their growing family. No, it’s not another “Sandringham Summit.” It’s Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, airing this upcoming Sunday, March 7, where the “Queen of All Media” will host the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for a two-hour exclusive and purportedly “intimate” discussion.

  • Belarus jails journalist for revealing 'medical secrets' in protester's death

    A Belarusian court sentenced a journalist to six months in prison on Tuesday for divulging medical secrets, after she had contradicted official statements about the death of a protester who the authorities suggested was drunk at the time. Katerina Borisevich from the local news outlet TUT.BY had reported that there was no alcohol in the bloodstream of protester Roman Bondarenko when he died. Artyom Sorokin, the doctor who had shared Bondarenko's medical report with Borisevich, was given a suspended sentence.

  • As U.S. interview nears, Meghan and Harry won't tango with UK tabloids

    Britain's Prince Harry and American wife Meghan decided long ago they would not play the traditional royal media "game", and on Sunday they depart from the norms of engagement again with an in-depth interview with U.S. chat show host Oprah Winfrey. Smarting from sometimes critical tabloid headlines and press intrusion in Britain, they have already announced they will step down from official duties, move to California with young son Archie and cut off contact with Britain's biggest tabloids. Last month, Meghan successfully sued the Mail on Sunday for breaching her privacy by publishing parts of a letter she wrote to her father.

  • Mourinho says Real questions needed over Bale bid to find Spurs form

    Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho says Real Madrid are best-placed to explain why it took Gareth Bale quite so long to get somewhere near his best form this season.

  • 'Facelift in a bottle': This wildly popular anti-aging vitamin C serum is on sale for $19 at Amazon

    The serum has earned over 40,000 glowing Amazon reviews.

  • ‘Allen v. Farrow’ Team Defends Series Against Criticism It Omits Facts Supporting Woody Allen

    The filmmakers assure viewers "Allen v. Farrow" is "a complete, thorough, and accurate presentation of the facts."

  • Michelle Obama speaks out about Biden inauguration, kids' edition of 'Becoming'

    Former first lady Michelle Obama is speaking out for the first time since the inauguration of President Joe Biden, sharing the "reality" that faced guests on the stage as they watched the former vice president be sworn on the same platform where two weeks earlier a mob of angry rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol. "But to watch our friend Joe Biden and Jill [Biden] stand there with their beautiful family, to see [Vice President Kamala Harris] and her family standing there, brave and bold, knowing that they were taking on a massive amount of responsibility to get this country back on track." Obama said she was "moved almost to tears" at one point in the inauguration, when 22-year-old Amanda Gorman made history as the youngest poet in recent history to perform at a presidential inauguration.

  • Intel Told to Pay $2.18 Billion After Losing Patent Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. was told to pay VLSI Technology LLC $2.18 billion by a federal jury in Texas after losing a patent-infringement trial over technology related to chip-making, one of the largest patent-damages award in U.S. history. Intel pledged to appeal.Intel infringed two patents owned by closely held VLSI, the jury in Waco, Texas, said Tuesday. The jury found $1.5 billion for infringement of one patent and $675 million for infringement of the second. The jury rejected Intel’s denial of infringing either of the patents and its argument that one patent was invalid because it claimed to cover work done by Intel engineers.The patents had been owned by Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors Inc., which would get a cut of any damage award, Intel lawyer William Lee of WilmerHale told jurors in closing arguments Monday. VLSI, founded four years ago, has no products and its only potential revenue is this lawsuit, he said.VLSI “took two patents off the shelf that hadn’t been used for 10 years and said, ‘We’d like $2 billion,”’ Lee told the jury. The “outrageous” demand by VLSI “would tax the true innovators.”He had argued that VLSI was entitled to no more than $2.2 million.“Intel strongly disagrees with today’s jury verdict,” the company said in a statement. “We intend to appeal and are confident that we will prevail.”Intel fell 2.6% to $61.24 in New York trading. The stock is up 23% since the beginning of the year.One of the patents was originally issued in 2012 to Freescale Semiconductor Inc. and the other in 2010 to SigmaTel Inc. Freescale bought SigmaTel and was in turn bought by NXP in 2015. The two patents in this case were transferred to VLSI in 2019, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Law.VLSI lawyer Morgan Chu of Irell & Manella said the patents cover inventions that increase the power and speed of processors, a key issue for competition.‘Willful Blindness’Federal law doesn’t require someone to know of a patent to be found to have infringed it, and Intel purposely didn’t look to see if it was using someone else’s inventions, he said. He accused the Santa Clara, California-based company of “willful blindness.”The jury said there was no willful infringement. A finding otherwise would have enabled District Court Judge Alan Albright to increase the award even further, to up to three times the amount set by the jury.“We are very pleased that the jury recognized the value of the innovations as reflected in the patents and are extremely happy with the jury verdict,” Michael Stolarski, chief executive of VLSI, said in an e-mailed statement.Officials with NXP couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.The damage request isn’t so high when the billions of chips sold by Intel are taken into account, Chu said. Intel paid MicroUnity Systems Engineering Corp. $300 million 2005 and in 2011 paid Nvidia Corp. $1.5 billion even though a settlement in that case involved a cross license of technology, he said.“Operating companies are going to be disturbed by not only the size of the award but also the damages theory,” said Michael Tomasulo, a Winston Strawn lawyer who attended the trial. “They more or less seemed to have bought the entire VLSI case.”The damage award is about half of Intel’s fourth-quarter profit. The company has dominated the $400 billion chip industry for most of the past 30 years, though it’s struggling to maintain that position.The verdict is smaller than the $2.5 billion verdict won by Merck & Co. over a hepatitis C treatment. It was later thrown out. Last year, Cisco Systems Inc. was told by a federal judge in Virginia to pay $1.9 billion to a small cybersecurity companies that accused it of copying a feature to steal away government contracts. Cisco has asked the judge for a new trial.The case is among the few in-person patent trials in recent months, with many courts pressing pause amid the coronavirus pandemic. It was delayed a week because of the winter storm that wreaked havoc across much of Texas.Intel had sought to postpone the case because of the pandemic, but was rejected by Albright, a former patent litigator and magistrate who was sworn in as a federal judge in 2018 and has quickly turned his courtroom into one of the most popular for patent owners to file suit.The case is VLSI Technology LLC v. Intel Corp., 21-57, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas (Waco).(Updates with VLSI comment in 12th paragraph. An earlier version corrected the spelling of law firm name in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Trump tells CPAC he handed Biden 'modern-day medical miracle'

    Former HHS chief of staff Brian Harrison and FOX News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier discuss on 'FOX News @ Night'

  • Piers Morgan Needs to Drop His Meghan Markle Bashing Over Earrings She Wore in 2018

    We knew that the blowback leading up to and after the Oprah Winfrey interview was going to be bad for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in the British press, but we didn’t think they would stoop to tactics like this. A report from U.K.’s The Times touched on allegations of bullying from the staff serving the […]

  • Second SC man arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol riot said he posed as ‘Antifa,’ FBI alleges

    “I got away with things others were shot or arrested for,” the man said in a text message, according to court documents.

  • iCarly 's Jennette McCurdy Says She's 'Embarrassed' by Past Roles as She Confirms She Quit Acting

    An iCarly revival is currently underway and set to premiere on Paramount+

  • The 20 most daring outfits Ariel Winter has ever worn

    Ariel Winter has worn a number of glamorous red-carpet looks, from dresses with sheer panels to glittery gowns with thigh-high slits.

  • House oversight committee subpoenas Trump’s tax records

    The new subpoena replaces the one sent earlier that expired in January with the new administration

  • Former CIA chief says he is ‘increasingly embarrassed’ to be a white man

    John Brennan says ‘there are so few Republicans in Congress who value truth, honesty, and integrity’

  • Suriname country profile

    Presents an overview, basic information as well as key dates for this small South American country

  • 5,000 National Guard troops remain in DC amid QAnon frenzy that Trump will be inaugurated again this week

    QAnon followers believe that on 4 March, which was once the inauguration date of US presidents, Donald Trump will become president again

  • Trump biographer compares him to Al Capone as prosecutors hone in on his finance chief

    ‘Al Capone ultimately went down because they got his accountant’ says author of TrumpNation

  • Covid vaccines rescued by boat after heavy rain causes flooding in Kentucky

    Governor Andy Beshear declared state of emergency amid severe rainfall

  • Biden calls Mexican president an ‘equal’ partner amid surge in border crossings

    President’s warm tone towards Mexico has translated to substantial policy changes