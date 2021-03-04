Duke and Duchess of Sussex expect to be notified if formal bullying allegations are made

Patrick Sawer
Prince Harry gestures next to his wife Meghan as they ride a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, - Damir Sagolj/REUTERS

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex expect to be notified if formal allegations of bullying are made against them by Buckingham Palace, it is understood.

The couple have not been contacted about the investigation into claims that their staff were bullied and left “broken”, “terrified” and “shaking” with fear.

The unprecedented inquiry will be headed by a human resources manager from the Royal Household, who will invite Sussex employees past and present to be interviewed about their experiences in a bid to improve policies and ensure “lessons have been learned".

A palace aide has indicated that the Duke and Duchess would not be involved, or even informed, about the process, which is carefully billed as an internal “review” for staff rather than a formal investigation.

This is despite the fact that the allegations relate directly to the couple’s behaviour towards their staff, which prompted a formal complaint sent to human resources in October 2018 that was not pursued.

A source close to the Sussexes said the couple had not been informed of the investigation by Buckingham Palace and had no idea about its scope.

Asked if they would want to be involved, or to have the right of reply, the source said: “If it was an investigation into them, of some description, there would have to be a formal process where we would have to be involved.

“A formal HR investigation involves formal accusations. If this was a formal office setting, we would have already been fired or have already quit, depending on your point of view.”

A palace source said the review would be confined to a specific time frame and would give staff who worked for the Sussexes a chance to detail their experiences.

It will not follow a specific timetable, as human resources staff will be left to “follow the issues that are pertinent”.

The source added: “You can corroborate things quite easily. It’s about whether lessons can be learnt.”

Some of the Duchess’s clashes with staff are said to have been over whether she could keep free clothes sent to her by top designers.

Suggestions that it would be a breach of royal protocol to keep the outfits reportedly led to heated exchanges.

A palace aide said: "If anyone wants to bring up a specific complaint or tensions and discuss where they came from that is fine. But the focus of the review will be on how it was handled."

Aides have admitted that it was “clearly concerning” the bullying complaints were not investigated properly at the time.

A source close to the Sussexes implied this was because there was nothing of substance to pursue, saying: “If these emails and all of this was flying around at the time and they are only doing this because of the revelations in The Times then that speaks volumes.”

Read more: Sussex society: The key figures at the centre of the Meghan bullying claims

