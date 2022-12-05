When Will Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX:PDN) Breakeven?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Paladin Energy Ltd's (ASX:PDN) future prospects. Paladin Energy Limited develops, explores for, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The AU$2.4b market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$27m on 30 June 2022 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Paladin Energy will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 5 of the Australian Oil and Gas analysts is that Paladin Energy is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$62m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 103% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Paladin Energy given that this is a high-level summary, however, bear in mind that generally energy companies, depending on the stage of operation and resource produced, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 22% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

