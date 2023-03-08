Palantir lands $99.6 million deal with U.S. State Department

FILE PHOTO: Logo of U.S. software company Palantir Technologies is seen in Davos
Jeffrey Dastin
·1 min read

By Jeffrey Dastin

(Reuters) - Palantir Technologies Inc has won a contract to sell up to $99.6 million worth of software to the U.S. Department of State for monitoring the health of the diplomatic corps, the company told Reuters ahead of a Wednesday announcement.

The U.S. data analytics firm said the project - Axiom - would help the Bureau of Medical Services respond faster to any health crises faced by the embassy staff and their families.

The bureau has sought software to record health incidents, predict risks, manage medical-evacuation missions and handle other tasks, according to a government document.

The news reflects how Palantir is aiming to secure government deals beyond the military and intelligence work central to its business, even as analysts have said such opportunities are being delayed by the U.S. budget scrutiny.

Last month, Palantir reported its first profitable quarter, during which sales grew faster on government business rather than revenue from the private sector partly due to economic uncertainty.

Palantir told Reuters the State Department has already paid the company $10 million as part of the purchase agreement, and it will book the remaining value over the next five years.

The Denver, Colorado-headquartered company said the deal continues a pilot dating back to 2021 and other State Department work since 2017.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto, Calif.; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Recommended Stories

  • Fed's Powell previews tougher rate hike path, starting soon

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday foreshadowed key elements of the central bank's upcoming rate-setting meeting: A half-point increase is on the table and updated policymaker forecasts are likely to feature a high point for rates above the 5.1% in their last projections in December. Economic data released since the Fed's last meeting, held Jan. 31-Feb. 1, has surprised consistently to the upside, suggesting the 4.5 percentage points of rate hikes since March 2022 have yet to sufficiently slow the economy to beat back inflation. "Nothing about the data suggests to me that we've tightened too much - indeed, it suggests that we still have work to do," Powell said.

  • Futures edge higher after Wall St selloff on Powell remarks

    The main U.S. stock indexes fell more than 1% on Tuesday, with the benchmark S&P 500 logging its biggest percentage decline in two weeks, after Powell told U.S. lawmakers the Fed will likely need to raise interest rates more than expected as it seeks to tame inflation. BlackRock's top fixed-income investor Rick Rieder said the Fed could raise rates to 6% and keep them there for an extended period of time to fight inflation. Meanwhile, a closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve saw its deepest inversion in more than 40 years on Tuesday.

  • Adidas earnings take beating on breakup with Ye, China slump

    Adidas' breakup with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West and the inability to sell his popular Yeezy line of shoes helped batter earnings at the end of last year, leading to a net loss of 513 million euros ($540 million). The fourth-quarter loss, also attributed to higher supply costs and slumping revenue in China, contrasts with a profit of 213 million euros in the same period a year ago, the German shoe and sportswear maker said Wednesday. The company is predicting a 2023 operating loss of 700 million euros.

  • Traders Burned by Stock Losses Are Pouring Billions Into Credit

    (Bloomberg) -- As stock markets take another pummeling, more traders are hiding out in credit markets.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicareXi’s Frustration at Biden Grows With Warning of ConflictCitadel’s Griffin Sees Setup for US Recession After ‘Traumatic’ InflationThey’re finding refuge in top-quality bonds, esp

  • Retail executives spent last year getting inventories in 'great shape': Morning Brief

    After a pandemic crunch and the following glut, things seems to be just right — and the stocks are moving.

  • WeWork Is in Talks to Raise Hundreds of Millions in Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- WeWork Inc., the long-struggling workspace rental company, is in talks to raise hundreds of millions in capital to support the business, said a person familiar with the negotiations.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicareXi’s Frustration at Biden Grows With Warning of ConflictCitadel’s Griffin Sees Set

  • U.S. reportedly considering reinstating detention of migrant families

    CBS News learned the Biden administrating is considering reviving a policy that would reinstate holding migrant families in detention facilities. John Dickerson is joined by Nick Miroff, a Washington Post reporter, to discuss the potential policy change.

  • World marks Women's Day but abuses, inequality still rampant

    Hundreds of thousands of people are set to take part in demonstrations, rallies, and colorful events around the globe on Wednesday to mark International Women's Day, the date established to celebrate women and demand equality for half the planet´s population. While there have been major advances in dozens of countries, the situation in places such as Afghanistan and Iran and the constant crimes and violations in nearly every nation in the world are a cold reminder that there is still a long road ahead. On Monday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres note that women’s rights are being “abused, threatened and violated” around the world and gender equality won’t be achieved for 300 years on the current track.

  • Turkey earthquake survivors search rubble for their gold savings

    In the nearly-deserted centre of the southern Turkish city of Osmaniye, an elderly couple wait by the ruins of the three-story building where they lived, hoping their life savings might emerge from the debris when it is cleared. Reyhan Vural, 48, and her 59-year-old husband Metin survived the devastating Feb. 6 quake that killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey and Syria. The Vural family and many others kept decades-worth of savings at home in the form of gold - usually coins or jewellery - a long-standing practice in Turkey and the Middle East where storing the precious metal at home is often trusted more than depositing cash in a bank.

  • After weathering pandemic storm, cruise-line stocks offer upside, says Stifel

    Like the rest of the travel industry, cruise operators have weathered a pandemic-related storm over the last couple of years, but they now deserve attention from investors, says analyst firm Stifel. “We remain bullish around the cruise industry for the positive long-term supply outlook that we continue to believe is being overlooked by investors at this point,” Stifel analyst Steven Wieczynski wrote in a note.

  • Market basket: Get a big helping of spoonbread

    Yummy sidedish is made with cornmeal and simple ingredients

  • Housing confidence craters once more as mortgage rates spike

    Fannie Mae’s gauge of housing sentiment dropped 3.8 points in February to 58.0, falling close to its record low set last year.

  • Washington State Senate passes bill removing penalties for retired nurses returning to workforce

    The Washington State Senate passed a bill Monday aimed at addressing the state’s healthcare worker shortage by removing penalties for retired nurses who want to rejoin the workforce.

  • I drove luxury Tesla rivals from BMW and Mercedes — here's why I'd buy the BMW iX over the competition

    The BMW iX has a stunning interior, 324 miles of range, and a lower starting price. But the $135,000 Mercedes I drove was tremendous too.

  • How China Inc is tackling the TikTok problem

    A CEO’s guide to doing business amid anti-Chinese sentiment

  • Global Investors Contemplate Fallout From US Rates Reaching 6%

    (Bloomberg) -- All of a sudden, the prospect of US rates hitting 6% is becoming real enough for investors to rethink their strategies.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicareXi’s Frustration at Biden Grows With Warning of ConflictCitadel’s Griffin Sees Setup for US Recession After ‘Traumatic’ InflationBlackRock Inc. a

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: CrowdStrike, Stitch Fix, Tesla, Occidental, SoundHound, and More

    CrowdStrike issues an outlook for its fiscal first quarter and year that tops analysts' estimates, fiscal second-quarter revenue at Stitch Fix falls from a year earlier, and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway buys more shares of Occidental Petroleum.

  • Bank of Canada seen leaving rates unchanged as growth stalls

    The Bank of Canada is expected to keep rates on hold on Wednesday, becoming the first of the world's major central banks to suspend their tightening campaign, after economic growth stalled in the fourth quarter of last year. When the bank last met to set policy in January, it lifted rates by 25 basis point, as expected, to 4.50%, and said it would seek to leave rates unchanged for a while to let previous rate hikes sink in. Over the past year, the bank raised rates by a total of 425 basis points to tame inflation, which peaked at 8.1% and slowed to 5.9% in January, still almost three times the 2% target.

  • Walgreens internal memo says it is following the law on abortion pill distribution

    Walgreens faces backlash over misperception of its intent to sell abortion pill in some states.

  • Google boss Sundar Pichai says staff are bemoaning office ghost towns—‘It’s just not a nice experience’

    The search engine giant is facing what is likely its greatest competitive threat since it was founded in 1998, forcing Pichai to make tough choices on costs.