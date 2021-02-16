Palantir shares sink 9% after posting surprise quarterly loss

Palantir (PLTR) shares sank around 9% in early trading this morning after the data mining software company posted a surprise loss for its latest quarter, while revenue exceeded expectations.

The company's operating loss for the three months ending in December totaled $156.7 million. The Street was expecting operating profit of $48.1 million, according to Bloomberg data.

For the full year, operating loss came in at $1.12 billion. However, excluding stock based compensation and other charges, Palantir swung to a profit of $189.9 million for the year.

Fourth quarter revenue totaled $322 million, up 40% year-over-year. Palantir's full year 2020 revenue totaled $1.1 billion, up 47% year-over-year.

A person poses in front of a banner featuring the logo of Palantir Technologies (PLTR) at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on the day of their initial public offering (IPO) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The company's new contracts in the last three months of 2020 include PG&E (PCG), BP (BP), the U.S. Air Force and the FDA.

The company, co-founded by billionaire Peter Thiel, went public through a direct listing in September. On its first day of trading shares closed at $9.50 each. The stock has more than tripled since then.

Palantir garnered increased attention since going public, mainly because of the data sensitive services it provides to government agencies and other organizations and its corporate governance structure which it has clarified through amendments in its S-1 filing.

Palantir provides two main services to its clients. Palantir Gotham is the name of its first software platform constructed for analysts at defense and intelligence agencies. The service is used by government agencies and law enforcement.

Palantir Foundry is the platform it created to be used by commercial institutions across different industries for data involving large projects. The platform creates a central operating system for organizations’s data.

Ines covers the U.S. stock market. Follow her on Twitter at @ines_ferre

