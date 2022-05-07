Palantir Technologies Inc.'s (NYSE:PLTR) Path To Profitability

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Palantir Technologies Inc.'s (NYSE:PLTR) future prospects. Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. On 31 December 2021, the US$19b market-cap company posted a loss of US$520m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Palantir Technologies will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 10 industry analysts covering Palantir Technologies, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$52m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 45%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Palantir Technologies given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Palantir Technologies currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

