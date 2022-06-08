Palatka K-9 officer finds drugs and gun during traffic stop

A police officer found a 9mm handgun, $2,000 cash, a weighing scale and 31 grams of cocaine during a traffic stop on Tuesday night, according to a Facebook post from the Palatka Police Department.

Police said Lajohndria Rollins, 27, was driving without headlights on and was pulled over on Bronson Street by K-9 Officer Blaine Snyder.

While Snyder was speaking to Rollins, he detected the smell of alcohol, according to the post. Another officer arrived and was asked to by Snyder to conduct a field sobriety test.

Meanwhile, Snyder’s narcotic detection dog Tito was walked around the vehicle and alerted the officers to the presence of drugs, the post said.

Rollins was determined to be sober but refused to unlock the car door for officers to conduct a search.

As a result, Rollins was arrested for resisting an officer and the vehicle was searched, which is when the cocaine, gun and cash was found, according to the post.

Rollins is a convicted felon and has been charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, and resisting without violence.

Rollins was taken to Putnam County Jail.

