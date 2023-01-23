Palatka man arrested after assuming new identity to escape child molestation charges

A Palatka man was arrested after he allegedly took up a new identity to avoid prosecution for molesting a child as a teenager.

STORY: JSO: Man dies after hitting tree at low speed

According to the arrest report, 21-year-old Tyler Scott Kirkland was arrested Jan. 6 for allegedly molesting a 7-year-old boy eight different times back in 2016. At the time of the assaults, Kirkland was 15 years old.

Detectives from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office told Action News Jax that although the assaults were committed in 2016, the victim only came forward in 2020. The victim told police that he was coerced into performing sexual acts with Kirkland, and was forcibly raped on multiple occasions. In addition, he claims Kirkland involved the family dog in his abuse.

STORY: ‘He was my best friend:’ Daughter seeking justice in father’s murder

When a warrant was issued for Kirkland’s arrest in 2021, police discovered that Kirkland was missing and had disappeared that same year.

After two years, detectives determined that Kirkland was living under a new identity in Levy County. He was arrested in Ft. Walton Beach on Jan. 6, 2023, where he was basically living a new life as someone else. Kirkland was extradited and booked into Putnam County Jail on Jan. 11 and charged with six counts of lewd lascivious behavior and two counts of sexual assault on a victim less than 12 years old.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories

Download WJAX Apps



