Palatka man arrested for tying woman up for hours after argument, police say

The Palatka Police Department arrested 28-year-old Nickolas Peyton on Wednesday for kidnapping and false imprisonment after his romantic partner said he tied her up for hours in their home.

According to an arrest report obtained from the police department, Officer Makenzie Kesner arrived at an apartment complex in reference to a battery call. When she arrived, Kesner met with a woman at the residence, who said the fighting started the night before. To keep her from leaving, the victim claimed Peyton hog-tied her for several hours.

The victim said that although she called for help, no one called law enforcement. She eventually got loose and broke the window in an attempt to leave the apartment. She then said Peyton chased her down and hid her phone so that she couldn’t call police once he got her back inside.

At one point, Peyton was holding the victim down when she slashed him with a knife in the stomach in self-defense before finally escaping and calling police.

Peyton, however, told Kesner that the victim assaulted him first and that he only held her down because he thought she was going to hurt herself with the knife. He denied hog tying her, but Kesner found bruises on the victim’s wrists that seemed to say otherwise.

In addition, the victim and Peyton’s injuries matched the initial report. The victim’s hand was cut from punching the window, and Peyton had a laceration on his stomach consistent with the knife found. The cord used to hold the victim was also found.

Peyton was determined to be the primary aggressor and was arrested on one count of battery and one count of kidnapping and false imprisonment. He is being held at the Putnam County jail on no bond.

