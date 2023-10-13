PCSO: Palatka mother and her two sons arrested for drugs and guns, connected to Northside shooting

On Wednesday, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office arrested a mother, her two sons, and another suspect following a search warrant of her home.

Deputies said that around 6 p.m. members of the drug unit and SWAT team along with officers from the Palatka Police Department issued a search warrant for Yolanda Miller’s home. This ended a several months-long investigation of drug sales at the home and nearby Rosa Ragsdale Apartments, a Palatka Housing Authority property.

Once law enforcement arrived at Miller’s, 46, residence on Royal Drive, B’Jayvious Fowler attempted to flee the scene. He was tracked by an air unit and K9. Fowler was located and surrendered without incident.

While carrying out the search warrant, detectives found 16 grams of crack cocaine, more than a pound of marijuana, and six firearms.

Miller told detectives she would leave her juvenile son, a convicted felon, with known gang members in the home to conduct drug sales. PCSO said that Ja’Zari Fields, 17, was sentenced back in June 2022 for shootings that took place on Eagle Street and Laurel Street. He was sentenced to time served in one case and probation for both.

Miller’s older son, Amaad Fields, 20, his brother Ja’Zari and friend B’Jayvious Fowler are all suspects in a string of shootings that have occurred on the Northside of Palatka and at the 4503 Royal St. home where the search warrant was carried out.

“Miller is a not a mother, but someone who is indifferent to the care of her biological children in that she not only puts them in harms way by allowing them to build bonds with gang members, but she also encourages them to continue in criminal behavior by providing a location to harbor felons,” Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach said. “Her actions are disgusting and reprehensible and on top of all of that she allows them to prey on others by providing a means for them to peddle their poison and store their illegal firearms.”

PCSO said that Miller was charged with child neglect and maintaining a drug dwelling. She was taken to the Putnam County Jail and released on $5,000 bond.

Ja’Zari was arrested and taken to the Putnam County Jail without bond. He was charged with:

Violation of adult probation warrant.

Multiple counts for sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of public housing.

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Amaad was also arrested and booked into the Putnam County Jail with no bond. He was charged with:

Possession of marijuana over 20 grams.

Possession of a firearm under a felony indictment.

Possession of ammunition under felony indictment.

Fowler was charged with resisting without violence and sale of marijuana within 1,000 feet of public housing. He was released on $500 bond.

The firearms that were found inside the home will be processed for DNA to determine if they were stolen and/or used in a crime.

