Palatka PD: Update to deadly shooting outside a club

As authorities continue to investigate the shooting that took place Saturday September 3, Police say that after multiple interviews, evidence collection and eye witness testimony they are able to provide an update.

Authorities have learned that the two victims, Donte Diaz and Luther Ward were involved in an argument with two individuals at the club. Shortly after, Diaz left; but was seen returning to the club a few minutes later.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Upon returning to the parking lot, Diaz was approached by an unidentified individual, at which time Diaz struck him in the head with what authorities are calling a, ‘blunt object.’ Diaz and Luther Ward then began to exchange gunfire.

During this exchange of gunfire, police state that two witnesses that were not involved in the incident were struck by stray bullets. Officials are currently not releasing of the identity of the victims and the individual who was struck in the head, as the investigation is still active.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

As a result of the gunfire, both Diaz and Ward lost their lives. Palatka PD states that there currently is no evidence to suggest that there were any additional shooters.

Witnesses say that there were more than a hundred people outside Vick’s Supper Club when gunfire rang out just before midnight.

Also Read: ‘We got to unite’: Friends identify local artist as Palatka shooting victim





Also Read: 2 dead, 2 critical after overnight shooting in Palatka, Putnam County officials report





Also Read: Shooting at Palatka supper club leaves 2 dead, 2 in critical condition, 5th person beaten

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.