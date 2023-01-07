Palatka Police Department make an arrest in December, 2022 shooting

On Dec. 29, 2022, members of the Palatka Police Department were called out to the area of N. 21st St. and Bronson Street. Calls came in to report that a person was shot.

When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. The young man was immediately taken to a local trauma center.

On Wed. Jan. 4, 2023, Palatka police identified Daniel Colay of Palatka as the suspect in the crime.

An arrest warrant for aggravated battery with a firearm was obtained.

A short time after, Colay was located and taken into custody without incident.

Colay, who is a convicted felon, may face additional charges as the investigation continues.

The victim in this shooting is expected to make a full recovery.

