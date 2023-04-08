Palatka police investigating deadly shooting

The Palatka Police Department said it is working a shooting that turned deadly tonight. The shooting occurred at 700 N. 16th St.

While the victim’s identification has not been released, police said it was an adult male that was shot and killed.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement Crime Scene Unit has been notified and is on the way to the process the scene. Detectives are also on the way to investigate.

According to the alert issued:

This is an active investigation. There is no suspect information available at this time. If anyone has information concerning this incident, please contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at 386-329-0801 and ask to speek to Captain Tobby Williams or Det. Sgt. Colten Lee. You can also call Crime Stoppers of North East Florida at 1-888-277-8477.

We ask citizens to avoid the area if possible. There is no additional information available at this time. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

