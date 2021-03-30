Palau president visits Taiwan amid Chinese pressure

  • Palau President Surangel Whipps, right, and Taiwan's Vice President William Lai, left, attend a ceremony of opening of the Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. The Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor, which allows people to travel between the islands without a COVID-19 quarantine, will start on April 1. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
  • Palau President Surangel Whipps, third from left, and Taiwan's Vice President William Lai, center, attend a ceremony of the opening of the Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. The Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor, which allows people to travel between the islands without a COVID-19 quarantine, will start on April 1. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
  • U.S. Ambassador to Palau John Hennessey-Niland attends a ceremony of the opening of the Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. The Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor, which allows people to travel between the islands without a COVID-19 quarantine, will start on April 1. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
  • Palau President Surangel Whipps, center, and Taiwan Vice President William Lai, right, attend a ceremony of opening of the Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. The Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor, which allows people to travel between the islands without a COVID-19 quarantine, will start on April 1. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
  • Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu speaks at a news conference with Palau President Surangel Whipps in Taipei, Taiwan, Monday, March 29, 2021. Whipps arrived in Taiwan on Sunday, a five-day visit to kick-off a Taiwan-Palau travel bubble that starts April 1. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
  • Palau President Surangel Whipps, right, cheers with Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang at a dinner party in Taipei, Taiwan, Monday, March 29, 2021. Whipps arrived in Taiwan on Sunday, a five-day visit to kick-off a Taiwan-Palau travel bubble that starts April 1. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
  • Palau President Surangel Whipps, right, and Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu wave for the media at a news conference in Taipei, Taiwan, Monday, March 29, 2021. Whipps arrived in Taiwan on Sunday, a five-day visit to kick-off a Taiwan-Palau travel bubble that starts April 1. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
  • United States Ambassador to Palau John Hennessey-Niland is greeted by Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu at a news conference in Taipei, Taiwan, Monday, March 29, 2021. Hennessey-Niland arrived in Taiwan with Palau President Surangel Whipps on Sunday, for their five-day visit to kick off a Taiwan-Palau travel bubble that starts April 1. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
  • Palau President Surangel Whipps, right, cheers with Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang at a dinner party in Taipei, Taiwan, Monday, March 29, 2021. Whipps arrived in Taiwan on Sunday, for a five-day visit to kick-off the Taiwan-Palau travel bubble that starts April 1. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
  • Palau President Surangel Whipps, right, is greeted by Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu at a news conference in Taipei, Taiwan, Monday, March 29, 2021. Whipps arrived in Taiwan on Sunday for a five-day visit to kick-off a Taiwan-Palau travel bubble that starts April 1. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
1 / 10

Taiwan Palau

Palau President Surangel Whipps, right, and Taiwan's Vice President William Lai, left, attend a ceremony of opening of the Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. The Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor, which allows people to travel between the islands without a COVID-19 quarantine, will start on April 1. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
·1 min read

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The president of the Pacific island nation of Palau was visiting Taiwan on Tuesday along with the U.S. ambassador to his country, a show of solidarity as China increases diplomatic, economic and military pressure on Taiwan.

Palau President Surangel Whipps was scheduled to meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen during his visit Tuesday.

The presence of the U.S. ambassador to Palau, John Hennessey-Niland, was a further sign of Washington’s support for Taiwan, despite the lack of formal diplomatic relations between the two.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory to be brought under Beijing’s control by force if deemed necessary and it has worked to international isolate the island.

China has banned its citizens from visiting Palau, but Taiwan has responded by introducing a travel bubble between the two that will allow visitors to avoid being quarantined.

Recommended Stories

  • Japan asks Taiwan manufacturers to cooperate in chip production

    Japan has asked some Taiwanese manufacturers to cooperate in alternative production of semiconductors, industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said on Tuesday, after a chip plant owned by Renesas Electronic Corp was hit by a fire this month. "We are in communication with several manufacturing equipment makers (in Taiwan) to speed up procurement," Kajiyama told reporters after the cabinet meeting. A Renesas-owned Naka chip plant in northeast Japan was hit by fire earlier this month due to a power surge in one of the machines, putting more pressure on the broader chips industry amid a global shortage of semiconductors.

  • China’s Business Environment More Difficult Than Ever: Wuttke

    Mar.29 -- Joerg Wuttke, president of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China, discusses China’s boycott of western retailers over their human rights concerns in Xinjiang and its implication for foreign companies working in China. He speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

  • A WHO investigation into the coronavirus' origins points the finger at animals in Chinese wildlife farms

    A WHO team investigated the coronavirus' origins. The report, obtained by the AP, suggests it's "extremely unlikely" the virus leaked from a lab.

  • Is Justin Fields to San Francisco a lock for the 2021 NFL draft?

    Justin Fields looks like the QB to be drafted by the San Francisco 49ers for the 2021 NFL draft. Justin Fields was seen working out at the QB Collective, a program that has deep ties with San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan. The Niners are not that far removed from a Super Bowl appearance and a young talented dual-threat talent like Fields could put that franchise over the top

  • This Addition To Cathie Wood's ARKX Fund Is Drawing Big Bets From Options Traders

    Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ: KTOS) is the third top holding of Cathie Wood’s ARK Space Exploration and Innovation ETF, and options traders are betting Kratos stock will make a big move in the coming weeks. The ETF is set to launch Tuesday on the Cboe BRX exchange under the ticker "ARKX." The Kratos Trades: At 9:47 a.m. Monday, a trader executed a call sweep of 288 Kratos options with a $22.50 strike price expiring on May 21. The trade represented a $138,200 bullish bet for which the trader paid $4.80 per option contract. At 9:52 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 367 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $16,500 bullish bet for which the trader paid 45 cents per option contract. At 10:14 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 210 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $10,400 bullish bet for which the trader paid 50 cents per option contract. At 10:14 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 287 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $15,700 bullish bet for which the trader paid 55 cents per option contract. At 10:18 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 151 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $11,300 bullish bet for which the trader paid 75 cents per option contract. At 10:20 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 393 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $31,400 bet for which the trader paid 80 cents per option contract. Together, the traders are betting $223,500 that the share price of Kratos is going higher. Why It’s Important: When a sweep order occurs, it indicates the trader wanted to get into a position quickly and is anticipating an imminent large move in stock price. A sweeper pays market price for the call options instead of placing a bid, which sweeps the order books of multiple exchanges to fill the order immediately. These types of call option orders are usually made by institutions, and retail investors can find watching for sweepers useful because it indicates “smart money” has entered into a position. What Kratos Has To Offer: Kratos, a national security and communications company, has developed a number of products for use in space including systems, networks, satellites and signals. On Monday, Kratos announced that the American Society of Civil Engineers recognized Kratos’ autonomous truck-mounted attenuator. Kratos refers to the technology as an “infrastructure gamechanger” in the release. It’s no wonder Wood’s space and innovation focused ETF has bought shares of the company. So far Wood has purchased 2,203 shares of Kratos at a cost of $57,322. The stock makes up 5.62% of the ETF’s holdings. Options traders could be betting the stock is set to increase in the near future. Other top holdings include Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) and ARK's 3D Printing ETF (NYSE: PRNT). KTOS Price Action: Shares of Kratos were up 6.3% at $27.66 at last check. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMortgage Your House With Mogo, Get Bitcoin Reward: Why This MattersScore Media and Caesars Entertainment To Provide Sports Betting In Illinois© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Myanmar protesters launch 'garbage strike' as death toll tops 500

    Out of 14 civilians killed on Monday, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said at least eight were in the South Dagon district of the biggest city, Yangon. Security forces in the area fired a heavier calibre weapon than usual on Monday towards protesters crouching behind a barricade of sand bags, witnesses said.

  • The minimum wage would be $44 per hour if it had grown at the same rate as Wall Street bonuses

    Bonuses in the white-dominated finance industry have grown by more than 1,200% since 1985, while the federal minimum wage barely doubled.

  • Former president attempts to jab Fauci and Birx as US vaccinations climb to over 95 million

    In January, Fauci described working for President Joe Biden's administration as "a somewhat liberating feeling."

  • Mexican president condemns death of Salvadoran woman in police custody

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's president on Monday sharply condemned the weekend killing of a Salvadoran woman in Mexican police custody, who died after a female officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said 36-year-old Victoria Salazar Arriaza had been subject to "brutal treatment and murdered" after her detention on Saturday by four police officers in the tourist resort of Tulum on the Caribbean coast. An autopsy showed Salazar's neck had been broken.

  • Thailand denies forcing back Myanmar refugees blocked at border

    Thai authorities on Monday denied forcing back more than 2,000 refugees who had fled air strikes in Myanmar, but a local official said it was government policy for the army to block them at the border and deny access to outside aid groups. Thousands of people fled Myanmar over the weekend after fighter jets attacked villages near the border held by a force from the Karen ethnic group that had attacked a military post in the wake of a Feb. 1 coup by Myanmar's army. Mark Farmaner, head of Burma Campaign UK, told Reuters that thousands of people had been forced to return to the Ee Thu Hta displacement camp on the Myanmar side of the border.

  • Indonesia raids find explosives, militant suspects after church attack

    Indonesian police discovered powerful explosives and arrested more suspected Islamist militants on Monday, after a series of raids following a suicide attack a day earlier outside a cathedral on the first day of the Easter Holy Week. The two bombers were the only fatalities in Sunday's attack in the city of Makassar on Sulawesi island, which wounded 19 people and took place as mass was finishing. Police said the bombers were a married couple who belonged to Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), an Islamic State-inspired group suspected of suicide attacks on churches and a police post that killed at least 30 people in the city of Surabaya in 2018.

  • Traffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated

    Shipping was on the move again late on Monday in Egypt's Suez Canal after tugs refloated a giant container ship which had been blocking the channel for almost a week, causing a huge build-up of vessels around the waterway. With the 400-metre-long (430-yard) Ever Given dislodged, 113 ships were expected to transit the canal in both directions by early Tuesday morning, Suez Canal Authority (SCA) chairman Osama Rabie told reporters. Evergreen Line, which is leasing the Ever Given, said the ship would be inspected for seaworthiness in the Great Bitter Lake, which separates two sections of the canal.

  • Florida says 16- and 17-year-olds can get a COVID vaccine on the same day all adults can

    Starting April 5, anyone 18 and older will be able to get the vaccine in Florida. And, now, so will 16- and 17-year-olds.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Trump’s ‘Drunken Wedding Toast’

    ABCIt’s almost as if Jimmy Kimmel is having more fun making jokes at Donald Trump’s expense now that he’s no longer president than he did while he was still in office.After taking on his “bowl of mashed potatoes in pants” post-presidency body earlier this month, the late-night host turned Monday to the bizarre speech about China, Iran, and the 2020 election that Trump unleashed on an unsuspecting wedding party at his Mar-a-Lago resort over the weekend.“One of his friends-slash-club member donors got married at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday and the former president had some beautiful words for the bride and groom,” Kimmel said before playing a clip of Trump’s unhinged rant. “You know what? I said the same thing at my brother’s wedding,” the host added. “It was word for word.”“I love this so much,” he continued. “Watch the band behind him as he goes on and on about how great he was. They’re like, ‘Can we just play ‘Dancing Queen’ and get the hell out of here?’”Comedy Central Roast Countdown Kicks Off With Brutal Justin Bieber Diss“It’s a wedding! It is a wedding!” Kimmel marveled. “I used to be a DJ at weddings when I was in college. I’ve seen some weird toasts, never have I seen one like this. How do you give a drunken wedding toast when you don’t even drink?!”Finally, after sharing the clip of Trump demonstrating just how little he understands about how voting works, Kimmel told viewers, “This is what he does now. He babbles at weddings. He complains. Whenever someone plays the song ‘YMCA,’ he magically appears like Beetlejuice. So he ended the speech by instructing the guests to violently storm the buffet table.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Meghan Markle’s father delivers letter to Oprah’s security requesting interview

    It looks like Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, is looking for his own Oprah Winfrey sit-down. It looks like the father of Meghan Markle is looking for his own Oprah Winfrey sit-down. According to Page Six, Thomas Markle, the estranged father of the Duchess of Sussex personally delivered a letter requesting an interview from Winfrey to her security guards.

  • Diggers and dredgers struggle to free ship blocking Suez Canal

    Suez Canal salvage teams intensified excavation and dredging on Sunday around a massive container ship blocking the busy waterway ahead of attempts to refloat it, with two sources saying work had been complicated by rock under the ship's bow. Diggers were working to remove parts of the canal's bank and expand dredging close to the ship's bow to a depth of 18 metres (19.7 yards), the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said in a statement. Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has ordered preparations for the possible removal of some of the ship's 18,300 containers, SCA Chairman Osama Rabie told Egypt's Extra News.

  • The 27 greatest movie franchises of all time, according to critics

    This list we compiled from Metacritic ranks prominent film franchises by their average critical reception, from Marvel to "Star Wars" to "Mad Max."

  • Israel advises citizens to avoid UAE, citing Iranian threat

    Israel's National Security Agency on Monday advised tourists against travel to the United Arab Emirates and other countries across the region, citing the threat of attack by arch-enemy Iran. The warning included both Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the UAE as well as Bahrain. Both Gulf Arab countries established diplomatic ties with Israel last year under historic U.S.-brokered agreements.

  • Rebels leave beheaded bodies in streets of Mozambique town

    Fierce fighting for control of Mozambique's strategic northern town of Palma left beheaded bodies strewn in the streets Monday, with heavily armed rebels battling army, police and a private military outfit in several locations. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Monday for the attack, saying it was carried out by the Islamic State Central Africa Province, according to the SITE extremist monitoring group. The rebel claim said the insurgents now control Palma's banks, government offices, factories and army barracks, and that more than 55 people, including Mozambican army troops, Christians and foreigners were killed.

  • New York to open up COVID-19 vaccine to all adults on April 6

    New York, which last week lowered the eligibility age for vaccines to 50, was one of just a handful of states not to have set a concrete date for universal eligibility since President Joe Biden called for reaching that goal by May 1. The move comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in New York and neighboring New Jersey, which now rank No. 1 and 2 in new infections per capita among all 50 states, underscoring the pressure to roll out vaccines as quickly as possible. Biden said on Monday that 90% of all adults in the United States will be eligible for vaccination by April 19.