Paleontologists are unraveling the mysteries of young T. rexes. Creatures they thought were 2 species turned out to be kids and adults.

Paleontologists' understanding of the Tyrannosaurus rex has changed significantly over the past 15 years as more skeletons have been discovered.

According to a new study, a T. rex grew so much and so quickly during its teenage years that its hunting practices changed.

Young T. rexes were agile and could move quickly. Full-grown T. rexes couldn't run, but used their massive jaws to crush prey.

The king of the dinosaurs took 20 years to reach its full potential. As the T. rex grew from a hatchling to a full adult, it gained a whopping 9 to 10 tons.

According to a study published today in the journal Science Advances, a T. rex grew so much and so quickly during its teenage years that even its speed and preferred prey changed.

Between ages 14 and 18, a juvenile rex changed from a slender, quick-footed, feather-clad terror that could out-sprint its prey to a massive hunter that simply walked up to a meal and chomped down hard.

"Smaller juvenile T. rex likely had different feeding strategies and behaviors from large adult T. rex, which means that the younger individuals were likely not competing for the same resources as the older and larger T. rex," Holly Woodward, the lead author of the new study, told Business Insider.

According to Scott Williams a co-author of the study, this discovery "tells us these animals probably dominated their ecosystems at all ages."

Here's what paleontologists have learned about how this predator grew and developed.

Woodward, Williams, and their colleagues gleaned new insights about juvenile T. rexes by examining the skeletons of two small rexes collected in Montana in the early 2000s.

These rexes, nicknamed "Jane" and "Petey," were slightly taller than a horse — about 6 feet — and twice as long.

To figure out how old Jane and Petey were when they died, Woodward and her team removed and examined thin slices of bone form the dinosaurs' legs.

The bone tissue revealed that Jane and Petey were both growing teenagers, ages 13 and 15, respectively, when they died.

Dinosaur bones, much like trees, have growth rings that correspond to the animal's age.

Experts can count the number of rings to determine how old a T. rex was when it died. They can also determine how fast a dinosaur grew at different ages by comparing the spaces between growth rings.

Woodward's team determined that these two T. rexes had been growing at the same speed as modern-day mammals and birds. But Jane and Petey were not done growing when they died — the two juveniles had not yet experienced a major growth spurt, according to the study.

"That tells us they go through a drastic change when they grow up from these sleek, slender, fleet-footed T. rexes with these wonderful knife-like teeth to these big, monster, plodding, crushing tyrannosaurs that we are familiar with," Williams said.

