Palestine man arrested for assaulting officers, warrants

Apr. 15—A Palestine man is in jail for assaulting police officers and multiple active felony warrants.

Ladarrion Davidson, 23, was arrested Sunday for multiple counts of assault of a public servant, obstruction/retaliation, harassment of a public servant and resisting arrest/search/transport as well as on active warrants for aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, manufacture/delivery of controlled substance penalty group one and abandon/endanger child

According to Palestine Police Chief Mark Harcrow, just after 6 p.m. April 11, officers responded to a disturbance at the Hampton Village Apartments in the 2400 block of N. Hwy 155.When officers arrived, they were told the suspect had been causing a disturbance and was hiding in a white car in the parking lot.

Harcrow said officers found the suspect in the back seat of the car and asked him to get out of the vehicle but he refused. They removed him from the vehicle and once out of the car, he assaulted the officers, causing minor injuries. Once they got him into custody, he damaged the inside of the patrol vehicle.

"Davidson was transported to the Anderson County jail where he continued to be combative, while threatening to kill officers and jail staff. Davidson also spit on officers during the arrest," Harcrow said. "This is an unfortunate example of the violence our officers are facing today. We are thankful that the officers are OK and this offender is behind bars."

Davidson's bonds total $300,000.