Palestine man arrested for shooting family member in dispute

Nov. 13—A Palestine man was arrested Saturday for shooting a family member during an argument Saturday night.

Jacob Serralde, 21, of Palestine, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence, a first degree felony.

"This appeared to have been a family dispute that escalated into an aggravated assault," said Palestine Police Chief Mark Harcrow. "I commend the officers for their quick response and apprehending the suspect safely."

According to Harcrow, at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 officers responded to a report of shots fired at a home in the 2400 block of Crockett Road.

Harcrow said officers found a 28-year-old male with a gunshot wound on his neck at the location.

Through the initial investigation, Harcrow said it is believed the incident transpired as a result of an argument between the victim and the suspect inside the residence. A witness at the home reported the victim was shot by Serralde, who was still at the home.

Serralde was arrested, transported and booked into the Anderson County Jail.

Harcrow said the victim was described as being in "critical but stable condition" as of press time Monday evening.