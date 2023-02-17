Palestine man found not guilty in capital murder, kidnapping of missing teen

Feb. 16—A Palestine man was found not guilty for a capital murder charge associated with 2020 death of Jacksonville teen Tyress Gipson.

The trail, which began Monday, Feb. 13 in the 369th District Court of Judge Michael Davis, concluded Thursday, Feb. 16 with a jury finding Cameron Shead not guilty for capital murder, or a lessor murder charge and he was also found not guilty of aggravated kidnapping.

Shead was arrested in September 2020, along with Derrick D. Hicks, Breonna M. Jimenez and a juvenile, all of Palestine, on the charges of aggravated kidnapping related to the Aug. 22, 2020 disappearance of Gipson.

Shead was indicted by a Cherokee County Grand Jury in December 2020 on the charge of capital murder.

Gipson's body has not yet been found.