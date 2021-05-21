Palestine man pleads guilty to murder

May 20—Jesse L. Kelebrew, 29, has pled guilty to the murder of Robert Kirk Stanley, 58, of Palestine.

Represented by Attorney Josh Liles, Kelebrew pled guilty to first degree murder on April 16 in the court of District Judge Pam Foster Fletcher and was sentenced to 50 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Kelebrew has waived his right to an appeal and has agreed to testify about circumstances of murder against Daniel Wayne Terry and Kali Terry.

Kelebrew was arrested with Daniel Wayne Terry and charged with murder Nov. 7, 2019. Kali Terry, Daniel's wife, was also arrested for tampering with evidence in the murder of Stanley.

At 9:07 a.m. on Nov. 6, 2019 the Anderson County Sheriff's Office received a report of suspicious activity at a residence on County Road 448. After investigating Wednesday night, Nov. 6, 2019 and into Thursday morning, Nov. 7, 2019, sheriff's deputies and members of the Texas Rangers found Stanley's body in a rural location in the north end of the county, miles from the scene of the murder.

According to former Sheriff Greg Taylor, the cause of death was from assault, and it appeared that Stanley "was beaten to death."