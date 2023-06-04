Palestine Municipal Court announces Warrant Resolution Campaign

Jun. 3—Palestine's Municipal Court will be running a warrant resolution campaign from June 1 through June 30,.

"This is an opportunity for those with active warrants to clear them up without going to jail and the additional expenses that go along with that," said Palestine Police Chief Mark Harcrow. "We strongly encourage folks to take advantage of this and to get their cases cleared up."

The court, presided by Judge Brenda Johnston, will waive the $50 warrant fee during the campaign. Defendants who have warrants, but are unable to pay in full, are encouraged to speak with the Judge during any court session on Wednesday or contact the court staff to be advised of their options.

"Warrant resolution notices will be mailed toward the first of the month from McCreary, Veselka, Bragg & Allen, the collection agency for the city of Palestine, encouraging those with outstanding warrants to contact the Court," said Municipal Court Administrator Courtney Acklin. "The agency will follow up with texts later in the month, around the third week."

The Palestine Municipal Court holds hybrid virtual dockets every Wednesday allowing defendants to speak to the judge about their citation.

"In-person hearings are at 9 a.m.," Acklin said. "At 1:30 p.m. we hold in-person and Zoom. Defendants can log in from the Warrants page on the City of Palestine website if they are unable to appear in person. They will be in a virtual waiting room until it is their time to speak with Judge Johnston."

The virtual docket has been a success and was created out of necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It has given so many people who are unable to appear an option to resolve their warrant," Acklin said. "We hope to continue offering this service going forward."

Court Clerks are also available to assist defendants 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday so that citizens can stop by whenever their schedule allows them to take care of their warrant.

"The court's goal is to make sure all citizens can access its services regardless of their circumstances," Acklin said. "We want to resolve as many warrants as possible, whether they are paid in full, through community service, or by entering a not guilty plea and going to trial. We want to help people clear their record, avoid the embarrassment of a possible arrest and remove driver's license holds so they can renew when the time comes."

The Municipal Court office is located inside City Hall at 504 N. Queen St.

Please contact the court at 903-731-8433 or municipalcourt@palestine-tx.org if you have fallen behind on your payments, or if you have never made an appearance, and have a warrant.