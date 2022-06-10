Palestine police arrest suspect in park shooting

Jun. 9—Palestine police arrested a woman in connection with the shooting of a 19-year-old man Saturday, May 28 at Willie Myers Park.

Quntyra Harper, 21, of Tyler was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Assistant Chief Jamie Lester said officers responded to reports of shots fired around 5 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Dorrance Street.

Upon arrival, they learned a gunshot victim had been transported to Palestine Regional Medical Center in a private vehicle and later transferred to a Tyler hospital. Officers quickly secured the area and began investigating the incident.

Based on interviews with witnesses, a description of the suspect was sent to surrounding agencies, and her vehicle was found in Coffee City on Highway 155.

Harper was arrested and transported and booked into the Anderson County Jail.

"The officers and detectives did an outstanding job getting this dangerous individual off the streets." Lester said.

Lester said the Palestine Police Department was assisted by the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, Department of Public Safety, Frankston Police Department and Coffee City Police Department.