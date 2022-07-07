Palestine Police arrest suspect with stolen ATV

Jul. 7—A Dallas man was arrested following a traffic stop with a stolen ATV Monday night.

According to Police Chief Mark Harcrow, just before midnight on Monday, July 4, Officer Isiah Pettigrew was patrolling West Oak near Loop 256 when he observed a maroon Polaris ATV traveling in the roadway.

Pettigrew stopped the driver of the ATV, identifying him as Michael Woods, 30, of Dallas.

Harcrow said when Pettigrew saw signs of intoxication in Woods, along with an open container on the ATV, he conducted a field sobriety testing.

Woods was placed under arrest on the charge of Driving While Intoxicated. Woods was transported to the Anderson County Jail and booked without incident for DWI.

Harcrow said further investigation revealed that the ATV had been stolen from a location in Leon County just prior to the traffic stop. The ATV has been returned to the owner.

Additional charges for the ATV theft are pending out of Leon County.

"I want to commend Officer Pettigrew for being observant stopping not only a drunk driver, but a theft in progress," Harcrow said. "ATV theft is a huge problem right now in our area. This is the fourth suspect tied to ATV thefts that we have arrested this month."