Palestine Police Department honors K-9 Officer Hera

Aug. 23—The Palestine Police Department honored the late K-9 Officer Hera with a special ceremony Tuesday, Aug. 22.

According to Chief Mark Harcrow, K-9 Officer Hera will be remembered as a hard-working member of the Palestine Police Department family and a public servant to the community.

"Our condolences go to her family during this difficult time," Harcrow said. "Rest easy, Hera, your watch may have ended, but your memory will forever live on in our hearts."

K-9 Hera passed away from an illness on Aug. 14.

"Hera had been under a vet's care for several weeks for cardiac issues and ultimately passed away from heart failure," Harcrow said.

K-9 officers are honored by police departments just as they would honor a human law enforcement officer with full funerary honors.

A special ceremony was held by the Palestine Police Department Tuesday morning. The ashes of K-9 Hera were taken by a convoy of officers and city employees from the Palestine Police Station to the home of Cpl N. Perkins, Hera's handler, and presented by Pets and Friends of Tyler in a special remembrance ceremony.

"In her time with PPD, Hera's work led to the seizure of nearly two pounds of meth, over four ounces of marijuana and numerous other street drugs," Harcrow said. "Hera was also deployed many times for tracking and was involved in many arrests."