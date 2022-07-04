Palestine Police investigating early morning murder

Jul. 3—The Palestine Police Department is investigating a murder that occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 2.

Julio Castillo-Machado, 40, of Palestine, is being held at the Anderson County Jail on an $800,000 bond on the charge of murder. The victim's name is being withheld at this time.

"Based on what we know, the suspect and victim knew each other and have had an ongoing feud with each other," Chief Mark Harcrow said. "I am thankful for the job our detectives have done. They worked all day to get this guy identified and off the streets. Excellent work."

According to Harcrow, just before 4 a.m. Saturday, officers were sent to the 1400 block of N. Jackson in reference a report of the sound of gunshots.

At the home, officers found a male victim outside with gunshot wounds. The suspect had left.

The victim was transported to the emergency room at Palestine Regional Medical Center and was later pronounced dead by Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace James Todd.

From their investigation, Palestine Detectives were able to identify Castillo-Machado as the suspect and get an arrest warrant for murder issued by 369th State District Judge Michael Davis, who also set the bond amount.

It was at a property in the 300 block of FM 19 in Neches that detectives located and took Castillo-Machado into custody. He was transported to the Anderson County Jail and booked in without incident.

This investigation is ongoing.