Palestine police seek shooting suspect, three in custody

Jun. 23—Three men are in custody, and one is still wanted in connection to a recent shooting at a Palestine apartment complex.

Jacques Faulk, 24, Cason Lewis, 18 and Cameron Brummett, 25, all of Palestine, were arrested Thursday, June 22 on first degree felony charges of engaging in organized criminal activity/aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in association with a shooting Monday, June 13 at the Oak Hill Apartments.

Police are still searching for Devin Lomax, 25, also of Palestine

"These individuals are violent and have shown they are willing to commit these crimes in broad daylight," said Chief Mark Harcrow. "The police are tired of the violence, the community is tired of the violence, and we are going to keep putting these people in prison until it stops. Detectives started with nothing on this case and worked day and night to get these guys put away. They did an excellent job."

According to Harcrow, officers from the Palestine Police Department responded to the shooting around 2 p.m at 131 Memory Lane, where they found multiple vehicles struck by gunfire.

Witnesses reported two vehicles, containing multiple men, drove through the parking lot and fired towards the victim and his vehicle. The victim was not struck but obtained minor abrasions during the incident.

Harcrow said investigators estimated that nearly two dozen rounds were fired.

After further investigation, Detective Jason Waldon obtained arrest warrants for First Degree Felony, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity/Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon for Faulk, Lewis, Lomax and Brummett. The arrest warrants were issued by 369th State District Judge Michael Davis.

Davis also issued search warrants for three residences in Palestine.

Harcrow said PPD S.W.A.T. along with members of the Criminal Investigations Division, executed search warrants on the morning of June 22 at 501 East Neches, 707 East Neches and 1012 Bassett. During the execution of the warrants, Faulk and Lewis were taken into custody and numerous articles of evidence relating to the shooting were seized.

Brummett was taken into custody in Jefferson County.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Devin Lomax can contact the Palestine Police Department at 903-729-2254 or the Anderson County Crime Stoppers at 903-729-8477.