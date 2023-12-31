Palestine Solidarity Protest
The Engadget team's pick of the worst things that happened in tech in 2023.
Spotify is pulling support for two music festivals in protest against a controversial new tax directed at music-streaming platforms operating in France, and threatened more action will follow in the coming months. Antoine Monin, managing director for Spotify in the France and Benelux regions, took to X this week to decry a new tax that will impose a levy of what is expected to be between 1.5 and 1.75% on all music-streaming services, with the proceeds going toward the Centre National de la Musique (CNM), which was established in 2020 to support the French music sector. While all the major music-streaming platforms have come together in opposition to the new law, including Apple, Google's YouTube and local player Deezer, Spotify has been the most vocal.
Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is the latest public figure to question how Meta is moderating content during the Israel-Hamas war.
A fiery congressional hearing on antisemitism has the leaders of major universities under fire and sparked intense debate over what types of speech schools should allow on their campuses.
Earlier this month, at the Slush tech conference in Helsinki, this editor had the opportunity to sit down with Sanna Marin, the popular former prime minister of Finland who became known internationally for socializing with friends, but whose accomplishments in office are far more significant, including successfully pushing Finland to join NATO to better protect the country from its neighbor Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. Marin, who opted out of Finnish politics in September, works today at the Tony Blair Institute as a strategic counselor; she is also working on a startup with one of her longtime political advisors.
Our weekly analysis of the Biden economy looks back on 2023 to see what Biden needs to go his way in 2024.
Indian authorities allied with Prime Minister Narendra Modi have questioned Apple on the accuracy of its internal threat algorithms and are now investigating the security of its devices, according to The Washington Post.
An oral history of how Washington has tried to weaken Vladimir Putin's war machine with a cap on the price of Russian oil.
Financial Intelligence Unit, an Indian government agency which scrutinizes financial transactions, said Thursday nine global crypto exchanges -- including Binance, Kraken, Kucoin and Mexc -- are operating "illegally" in the country without complying with the local anti-money laundering act and asked the IT Ministry to block their websites. FIU said it has issued show cause notices to all nine firms. Global crypto exchanges are required to comply with India's anti-money laundering rules and cannot evade the guidelines just because they don't have physical presence in the country, the government agency said.
Central bank officials predict changes to come with interest rates expected to tick down to 4.6% next year.
A ban on TikTok's app in the state of Montana, enacted earlier this year, is now on hold. Montana Governor Greg Gianforte first signed into law the U.S.'s strictest restriction on the social video app in May of this year, saying the law would protect Montanans' personal and private data from the Chinese Communist Party. TikTok is operated by ByteDance, a Beijing-based operation, though now its U.S. user data is housed on Oracle servers in the U.S.
The House of Representatives voted 311 to 114 to expel Rep. George Santos of New York on Friday. The vote follows the House Ethics Committee report in November that found “substantial evidence” the freshman Republican violated campaign finance and government ethics laws.
Not all economists are agreeing with the markets aggressive moves in rate cut expectations.
Rising Medicare expenses, a smaller Social Security COLA, and potential taxes on benefits loomed large going into 2024.
Back in mid-September, a pair of Massachusetts lawmakers introduced a bill “to ensure the responsible use of advanced robotic technologies.” The bill has had a hearing already, which is wonderful news.
It’s that time of year when Wall Street’s top strategists tell clients where they see the stock market heading in the year ahead. Typically, the average forecast for the group predicts the S&P 500 climbing by about 10%, which is in line with historical averages.
A Congressional letter called on the Department of Health and Human Services to revise HIPAA so that these warrantless searches couldn't occur.
Tesla wants to pause a federal agency's lawsuit against the automaker for racial bias against its Black workers at its Fremont assembly plant. The electric vehicle maker, in a filing in San Francisco federal court Monday, accused the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) of rushing to file a lawsuit in September against Tesla as part of a "toxic interagency competition" with a California civil rights agency that sued the automaker for similar reasons last year. The EEOC's lawsuit alleges that Tesla violated federal law by tolerating widespread and ongoing racial harassment of its Black employees and subjecting some workers to retaliation for opposing harassment.
Here's the latest on where the first-time home buyer tax credit stands right now.
After marathon 'final' talks which stretched to almost three days European Union lawmakers have tonight clinched a political deal on a risk-based framework for regulating artificial intelligence. Giving a triumphant but exhausted press conference in the small hours of Friday night/Saturday morning local time key representatives for the European Parliament, Council and the Commission -- the bloc's co-legislators -- hailed the agreement as hard fought, a milestone achievement and historic, respectively. Taking to X to tweet the news, the EU's president, Ursula von der Leyen -- who made delivering a regulation to promote "trustworthy" AI a key priority of her term when she took up the post in late 2019 -- also lauded the political agreement as a "global first".