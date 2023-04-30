Palestine woman jailed after overnight car chase

Apr. 29—A Palestine woman is in custody after she led police and deputies on a car chase overnight through south Anderson County and parts of north Houston County.

Janna Anell Linderman, 48, of Palestine, was booked into the Anderson County Jail for fleeing in a motor vehicle, however, local law enforcement expected other charges to be filed pending an investigating of the car chase.

According to Sheriff Rudy Flores at 11:31 p.m Friday, April 28, a patrol officer with the Palestine Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a 2010 Honda 4-door, driven by Linderman, and as the officer approached the car, Linderman drove off.

Flores said this was the beginning of a car chase pursuit, with Linderman traveling south, out of the city limits.

Flores said Anderson County Sheriff's Office patrol units joined the pursuit and it continued south into Houston County, reaching speeds up to 80 miles per hour.

Flores said at one point in the pursuit, deputies believed Liderman was stopping and got out of their vehicles to contact the her and she then turned the vehicle towards the deputies, "causing them to believe serious bodily injury or death was imminent."

Flores said the two deputies fired their handguns, striking the vehicle, but neither Linderman nor her passenger were struck.

Flores said Linderman drove off, returning to Anderson County and at 12:47 a.m. Saturday, April 29, she stopped the Honda on FM 319, near ACR 116, south of Elkhart.

Flores said Linderman resisted arrest and orally ingested an unknown substance.

Flores said pepper spray was used on Linderman to stop her resistance, she was taken into custody and decontamination procedures were employed.

Flores said the Palestine Police Department took Linderman to the ER at Palestine Regional Medical Center for a medical evaluation before booking her into jail.

The passenger, a 70-year-old man, was released without charges.

Flores said the investigation is on-going and multiple charges are expected to be filed on Linderman and a firearms discharge investigation will be conducted by the Sheriff's Office.